Lily James and Armie Hammer star in steamy first look at Netflix’s Rebecca

Glamorous first-look pictures of Lily James and Armie Hammer in Netflix’s Rebecca have been unveiled.

The new film is the latest adaptation of the classic 1938 novel of the same name by author Daphne du Maurier.

The film follows a young woman (Lily James) who falls in love with a handsome widower named Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer).

Once they are newly-married, the new Mrs de Winter arrives at her husband’s large stately home of Manderley.

However, Mrs de Winter finds herself haunted by the spectre of her husband’s beautiful late wife, Rebecca.

Also lurking in the shadows is Rebecca’s faithful servant from years prior, the sinister Mrs. Danvers, played by Kristin Scott Thomas.

The images released by Netflix show Lily James in character wearing gorgeous period clothes whilst in romantic embraces with Armie Hammer’s Maxim.

Meanwhile, one sinister image shows Mrs de Winter regarding her visage in the mirror but Mrs Danvers lurks behind her.

The new film comes from British director Ben Wheatley, best known for his films Kill List, A Field in England, High Rise, Free Fire, and Happy New Year, Colin Burstead.

Wheatley’s adaptation of Rebecca also stars Tom Goodman-Hill as Manderley servant Frank Crawley, Keeley Hawes as Maxim’s sister Beatrice Lacy, Sam Riley as Rebecca’s mysterious cousin Jack Favell, and The Handmaid’s Tale star Ann Dowd as Mrs. Van Hopper, the employer of Mrs de Winter before she marries.

Rebecca was previously adapted to great success by legendary director Alfred Hitchock in the 1940 film of the same name.

The film won Best Picture at the 13th Academy Awards and starred Joan Fontaine as the second Mrs de Winter and Laurence Olivie r as Maxim de Winter.

Both Fontaine and Olivier were nominated for Best Actor and Actress, respectively, while actress Judith Anderson was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her turn as Mrs Danvers.

Could the cast of Wheatley’s adaptation for Netflix prove to be as successful?

Rebecca is released on Netflix on October 21, 2020.

What do you think of Lily James and co being cast in Rebecca? Let us know in the comments below.