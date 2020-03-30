Lily James and Matt Smith Spotted Together 3 Months After Sparking Split Rumors

Are sparks flying once again between Lily James and Matt Smith?

On Sunday, the Baby Driver actress and 37-year-old British star were spotted taking an afternoon walk, which marked the first time they’ve been seen together since fueling breakup rumors in December.

In photographs, the dynamic duo seemed to be in good spirits with each other. One image captured Lily smiling, as The Crown actor was caught eyeing the leading lady.

However, they appeared to keep their distance during their outdoor walk, but it’s unclear if that was due to the fact that people are currently practicing social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

For the outing, the two kept things low-key and casual for their afternoon stroll. The Cinderella star stayed warm with her long grey and plaid coat, khaki pants and red beanie. Matt also opted for something cozy, as he donned a thick, black puffer jacket with matching joggers and beanie.

Back in December, the two sparked breakup rumors after they hadn’t been seen together for quite some time.

Fueling the rumors even more, the Daily Mail shared images of the pair having a “tense” lunch in London. At that time, it marked their first public outing together in four months—but as the publication pointed out, it wasn’t their happiest hang out.

That same month, the Baby Driver actress was spotted leaving the 2020 British Fashion Awards after-party with actor Max Ianeselli.

“They came out together but Lily got into a cab on her own,” a source told E! News at the time. “She was holding her head down as if she did not want to be photographed with him.”

“Max was walking close behind her but as soon as they came out to the street he went up the block and she got in the cab,” the source continued. “He got in and left with her.”

Moreover, Matt sparked romance rumors with The Crown co-star, Claire Foy. However, it was debunked after many pointed out they were strictly friends.

Lily and Matt first sparked romance rumors in 2014. They made things official in early 2015, when they walked their first red carpet together at the Cinderella premiere.

Neither star has commented on the split rumors.