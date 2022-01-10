Lily James reveals the secrets behind Pamela Anderson’s transformation, including the use of a ‘boob suit’ and 4 hours of make-up per day.

Lily James, dressed in Pammy’s red Baywatch swimsuit and with bleach blonde hair cascading down her shoulders, is a dead ringer for the Playboy siren.

Her journey from prim and proper Downton Abbey star to 32DD legend was not easy.

Pam’s surgically enhanced figure required a prosthetic body suit for the 32-year-old British actress to portray her in the television drama Pam andamp; Tommy.

When filming the eight-part series, which premieres on Disney Plus on February 2, she also had to spend four hours per day on hair and make-up.

A team of specialists would often begin applying the fake tan, wig, and chest plate at 3.30 a.m.

It had a liberating quality to it.

“I’ve never done anything where I look very different than myself before,” Lily said in the latest issue of Porter magazine.

“I’d like to keep going in this direction; it was liberating.”

There was bravery in that, courage in… disappearing.”

The Cinderella star admits that she “had no idea” if she could pull off Pam’s swimsuit and that she has “never worked so hard” for a role.

She felt empowered to step out as the glamour girl after immersing herself in Pam’s books, poetry, and interviews.

She was so looking forward to the end of filming that she dreaded it.

“I despised it,” she said.

It was as if all of my superpowers had been taken away from me.

I loved the sensuality and physicality of it all, right down to the long fingernails.

“There was just so much personality to keep hold of.”

It was an amazing experience.

We were looking into Pamela and Tommy’s lives, this lust for love and open-hearted falling in love.

“Thinking about what it was like to be a young woman at the height of her fame was thrilling.”

Everyone who has seen the photos has been astounded by Lily’s transformation into Pammy.

“Woah!! This is such a transformation! Amazing!” exclaimed fellow actress Karen Gillan.

“Give the makeup artist who turned Lily James into Pamela Anderson an Emmy already,” one Twitter user said.

Viewers will have to wait until the show premieres to see if Lily can capture Pam’s personality as well as her appearance.

Pam has told friends that she will not watch Lily’s performance and that she doesn’t understand why the sex tape she made with her first husband Tommy Lee is being “dredged up.”

However, Lily believed that making the drama was “essential” in order to reveal Pam’s hatred in the 1990s.