Lin-Manuel Miranda claims that when he was hired for Disney’s film “Moana,” the character had eight brothers.

Moana is the chief’s daughter and an ocean friend.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical genius, claims that this “princess” had nearly eight brothers in her family.

Here’s what we know about the characters and story of Disney’s animated film.

Some people are familiar with him because of his Broadway show In The Heights, which was turned into a movie musical, while others are familiar with him because of his role in Hamilton.

Miranda most recently collaborated with Walt Disney Studios to compose music for Encanto, a film about a magical Colombian family.

The film first screened in theaters before being released on Disney’s streaming service.

Miranda previously collaborated with Disney on the animated film Moana, so this wouldn’t be the first time she worked with the studio.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was one of the songwriters for the 2016 animated film Moana, in addition to performing on the official soundtrack song “We Know the Way.”

The composer even went into detail about this character and the differences between her and the Madrigal family from Disney’s Encanto.

During an interview with Collider, Miranda said, “You chip away at the family until you find your hero, and the hero goes on a quest.”

“When I was hired for Moana, Moana had eight brothers.”

Moana had more important things to do than look after her eight brothers,” says Moana.

“So, holding onto that, the really exciting challenge was finding the movie’s drama and conflict within the relationships between those characters,” he continued.

“As the composer, it’s my job to bring these characters, their gifts, and their musical self-expression to life.”

Moana traveled across the sea to restore the Heart of Te Fiti, save her island, and earn her position as the next Chief in her village, as seen in Disney’s animated film.

Along the way, she met a demigod, and Miranda’s work in the film earned him several Academy Award nominations.

The majority of Disney princesses come from families where they are the only child.

There are a few exceptions, such as Merida’s little bear brothers, Anna and Elsa, Cinderella’s stepsisters, and Ariel’s numerous musical sisters.

Moana was accompanied by a bumbling chicken named Hei Hei, despite the fact that she didn’t have eight brothers.

Mirabel Madrigal, on the other hand, was constantly surrounded by her family, which included her two sisters, Luisa and Isabela.

