Lin-Manuel Miranda Doesn’t Believe He Was Fired Because of the Colorism Drama in ‘In the Heights’

Lin-Manuel Miranda Doesn’t Believe He Was Cancelled Due to the Colorism Drama in ‘In the Heights’

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a composer and playwright who rose to prominence thanks to his smash-hit Broadway play Hamilton.

Miranda is also the creator of the stage show In the Heights and the recent film of the same name. He has received acclaim for his witty writing and compassionate characters.

While many fans praised In the Heights, it was also panned by some critics for what they saw as a lack of diversity.

According to IMDb, Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes originally conceived of In the Heights as a stage show.

The show premiered on Broadway in 2008 and became an instant hit, receiving 13 Tony Award nominations and four wins.

The show depicts a corner in New York City’s Upper Manhattan, a predominantly Dominican neighborhood, where residents strive for a better life.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the film was delayed several times before it was released in theaters in June 2021.

Despite this, In the Heights received positive reviews, with many critics praising Miranda’s story and songs, as well as the actors’ effortless portrayals of the characters.

While In the Heights, which was also released on HBO Max, was a hit, some critics criticized one aspect of the film.

While In the Heights focuses entirely on characters who represent the Latinx community, some critics have criticized the film for not casting enough darker-skinned actors to properly represent the community.

Despite the fact that a large portion of the real-life population of the neighborhood is Black Latinx, all but one of the main cast members are noticeably light-skinned in the film, according to Vox.

When asked about the apparent exclusion, director Jon M Chu of In the Heights told Vox that the production team tried to cast actors who best fit the roles.

Regardless, critics urged the entire production team to “do better,” specifically mentioning Miranda…

