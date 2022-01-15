Lin-Manuel Miranda is one step closer to achieving the nearly unachievable EGOT distinction.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of America’s greatest success stories of all time.

Miranda has worked on some of the biggest stage productions of all time, including the smash-hit show Hamilton, as a playwright, singer, songwriter, actor, and film director.

Miranda, who has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, is on the verge of receiving a distinction held by only a few others.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will become the first playwright to win an EGOT award if he wins an Oscar at the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony.

According to the Times of India, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s most recent project, the animated film Encanto, has earned him an Academy Award nomination for the song “Dos Oruguitas.” If Miranda wins the award after the results are announced on March 27, 2022, he will become an EGOT winner.

Miranda has already won three awards: an Emmy, a Tony, and a Grammy.

In the Best Original Song category, Miranda faces stiff competition from Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die,” Beyoncé Knowles’ “Beyoncé Knowles,” and Ron Mael and Russell Mael’s “So May We Start?”

Miranda would join a select group of Oscar winners if he wins the Oscar for “Dos Oruguitas” and becomes an EGOT winner.

Only 16 people have ever won the EGOT award over the years.

Some EGOT winners are well-known to fans all over the world, while others haven’t achieved the same level of celebrity — despite being no less deserving.

Rita Moreno is the most well-known EGOT winner, with her performance in West Side Story garnering the majority of her critical acclaim.

According to Parade, other notable EGOT winners include Broadway actress Helen Hayes, Shakespearean actor John Gielgud, iconic actress Audrey Hepburn, comic legend Mel Brooks, and multi-hyphenate Whoopi Goldberg.

Singer-songwriter John Legend, who became an EGOT winner after winning an Emmy for his role as executive producer of Jesus Christ Superstar Live, and composer Alan Menken, who has won a total of EGOT awards, are the most recent EGOT winners.

