Lin-Manuel Miranda Jokes He Looks Like Ross From Friends in His Yearbook Photo

Could this be any funnier?

During Tuesday’s at-home episode of Conan, Lin-Manuel Mirandaand Conan O’Brientook a walk down memory lane and showed each other their high school yearbook photos. Before their interview, the Hamilton star had shared his photo on social media as a means to show his support for the high schoolers that were missing prom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Showing off the photo once again, Lin-Manuel joked that he gave off a very David Schwimmer-esque vibe in the photo and couldn’t help but make fun of the way he was posing. “Hey, I look at things a little differently,” he said of his high school self, who was flashing the smile a big grin and cocking his head dramatically to the left. Chiming in, Conan posed as Lin-Manuel did in the photo and said, “I have a unique point of view,” to which the star responded, “Yeah, no dates.”

Looking back on the photograph, which was featured in the Mary Poppins Returns star’s high school freshman face book, he admitted it was a bold choice to go with. “That’s what I advertised to new kids,” he said. “It’s very Ross on Friends.”

For his part, the late night host timidly unveiled his high school yearbook photo and joked, “I was such a nice little girl,” Pointing out how nicely groomed his hair was, Lin-Manuel quipped, “Speaking of conditioner, the feathering.”

Seizing the opportunity to make another hair joke, the In The Heights star said, “Farrah Fawcett O’Brien, you look gorgeous.” Unfazed, Conan responded, “Thank you, thank you very much. I was very, very proud of that and I did a good job.”

