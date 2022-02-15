Linda Thompson, Elvis Presley’s girlfriend, said one of his songs was about his “extreme” loneliness.

An actor and songwriter named Linda Thompson was one of Elvis Presley’s girlfriends.

During a conversation, Elvis explained why, despite having a large fan base, he felt so lonely.

She also explained why the song “Do You Know Who I Am?” had such a strong impact on him.

Thompson was Elvis Presley’s girlfriend from 1972 to 1976.

Thompson co-wrote a number of hit songs, including Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” and she wrote in her 2016 book A Little Thing Called Life: On Loving Elvis Presley, Bruce Jenner, and Songs in Between that Elvis frequently expressed his “intense loneliness.”

Thompson consoled her boyfriend by counting the number of fans outside Graceland.

“Take a look at the gate,” she instructed.

“Look at all those people who are just trying to catch a glimpse of you down there.”

They are devoted to you.

They’re completely dedicated to you.”

Her observation did not comfort the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

He added, “However, they adore Elvis Presley.”

“They haven’t heard of Buntyn.”

“They haven’t heard of Buntyn or Gullion,” Thompson said of Elvis’ nicknames.

She didn’t explain the meanings of those names in the book.

Elvis went on to dismiss the adoration that surrounded him.

He commented, “It’s an impersonal love.”

“Knowing that few people know me, the real me, makes me feel extremely lonely.”

He went on, “But you do, [Linda].”

“You know who I am, you adore me, and one day you might write a book about me.”

It’s about the man rather than the legend.”

Thompson drew a parallel between Elvis’ loneliness and a song.

“His loneliness was an extreme, influential part of his complex self,” she wrote, “which is why he loved that song ‘Do You Know Who I Am?’ which he released in 1969, and why, I believe, his fans have always responded to it.”

“Elvis had that desire, as well as the fear that if people knew the real, flawed him, their love for him would be revoked.”

Due to the fact that “Do You Know Who I Am?” was not released as a single, it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Elvis Presley’s album From Memphis to Vegas From Vegas to… featured the song.

