Lindsay Ellingson of Victoria’s Secret Gives Birth to a Baby Boy with Husband Sean Clayton: ‘Just in Time for the Holidays’

Lindsay Ellingson of Victoria’s Secret gives birth to a baby boy with her husband Sean Clayton: ‘Just in Time for the Holidays,’ she says.

Lindsay Ellingson’s second child, Roen Allen Clayton, was born ahead of schedule, according to Us Weekly.

The 37-year-old model told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, December 13: “Roen surprised us with an early arrival just in time for the holidays.”

“My water broke on Saturday morning… I was completely unprepared!”

On Saturday, December 11th, at 11:13 p.m., the Victoria’s Secret model gave birth to her baby boy.

He was 7 pounds and 9 ounces when he was born.

Ellingson told Us that her hospital bag “wasn’t even packed,” but she and her husband, Sean Clayton, made the best of the situation.

“I was ecstatic to meet our second baby boy,” she added.

“We’re excited to watch him and Carter grow up together — he’s got a lifelong best friend.”

Ellingson had asked her social media followers what their “must-have” hospital bag items were the day before, revealing that now that she was 37 weeks pregnant, she should “probably start packaging” her own grab-and-go tote.

Carter, Roen’s big brother, was born in May 2020 to the couple.

Ellingson wrote on Instagram, “Our lives have been forever changed, and we couldn’t be more grateful!”

“Welcome to the world, little Carter,” says the narrator.

He’s such a sweetheart.

“I’m completely smitten.”

Just 15 months after Ellingson gave birth to Carter, the couple announced in August that they were expecting their second child. They married in South Carolina in July 2014.

The Wander Beauty cofounder wrote on social media at the time, “Our family is growing!”

“It’s hard to believe we’re halfway through baby No.

2. Inventive+ phrasing

Carter is completely unaware of the situation, but I am confident that he will be a wonderful big brother.

I’m grateful for our healthy children.”

Ellingson kept a lot of her second pregnancy a secret, but she gave her fans an update in October as she entered her third trimester, showing off her growing baby bump.

While cradling her bare stomach in the mirror, the New York resident wrote on Instagram, “Feeling great so far.”

“I believe that chasing down a toddler keeps me occupied and energized.”

The expecting mother, who had a miscarriage before giving birth to her first child, admitted that she was “getting a little nervous” about the “no sleep newborn phase.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Victoria’s Secret’s Lindsay Ellingson Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Sean Clayton: ‘Just in Time for the Holidays’