Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll’s Relationship Ups and Downs from Winter House

As fans braced for a Bravo multiverse event with the premiere of Winter House, cast members Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll shocked viewers by revealing their past.

Lindsay talked about getting to film with Austen after being friends for years ahead of her appearance on the Summer House spin-off series.

“I hadn’t seen him in over a year when we started filming,” the publicist told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2021.

“So I went into it thinking, ‘Hey, I’m just so f—king excited to see my best friend.’ And we talk every day — sometimes breakfast, lunch, and dinner, sometimes we go a couple of days without talking, but we’re always on the phone.”

… When Austen and I are both single, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Despite Lindsay’s eagerness to see where their time in Vermont would take them, the Southern Charm star had already set his sights on Ciara Miller before she arrived.

Following an embarrassing segment on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the costars faced some tension in their relationship as episodes of Winter House continued to air.

During a late-night talk show appearance on October 27, things took a turn when Austen chose Ciara for the majority of the romantic questions in a game of “Pick Your Winter Spouse!” as Lindsay watched from the audience.

Following the airing of the episode, the New York native admitted that she struggled to maintain “a happy face” while “crying inside.”

“You never know what types of questions or quizzes will be asked.”

“I was definitely taken aback by Austen’s responses,” she said in a November 2021 episode of the podcast “Reality Life with Kate Casey.”

“I believe he could have treated me and our friendship with more respect.

We’ve talked about it before.

“I had a conversation with him about that after the filming of Winter House.”

Fans speculated that the twosome had unfollowed each other, but Austen revealed that she had actually blocked him.

The Summer House’s leading lady.

