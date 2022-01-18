Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, and Other ‘Summer House’ Stars Have Dated: Inside Their Love Lives

Inside the Love Lives of the ‘Summer House’ Cast: Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, and Others

When it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances, what happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there.

Indeed, some of the show’s biggest stars, such as Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, and Luke Gulbranson, have dated their co-stars in the past.

Lindsay, who has been a part of Bravo since season one, started out with her then-boyfriend Everett Weston.

Fans began to ship her and Carl, whom she hooked up with in season 4, after a few onscreen dalliances.

Outside of the show, the couple spent a lot of time together, leading some viewers to believe they’re back together.

“We’ve always been super close, best friends, and we started the show together,” she told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview in October 2021, adding that her time on Winter House without Carl was strange.

“While I was there, I FaceTimed him a lot, and we hang out all the time, we live in the same building in New York, and we’re just really, really close.”

In January 2022, the couple finally revealed their relationship to the public when they told Us exclusively that they were dating.

Carl revealed while promoting season 6 of Summer House, “I’m happy to report, we’re dating and things are really good.”

“We are ecstatic.”

She’s been a huge supporter and part of my life [for years].”

Their relationship “has grown immensely in the last year because of my sobriety,” according to the Loverboy vice president of sales, and as their bond grew stronger, “things have gotten more romantic” between the two.

“It’s just that there’s been a lot more emotion.”

We spend a lot of time together.

I can’t tell you how many of our friends have said, ‘Oh, what about, you know…’ as if they’re always wondering about Lindsay and me.

And for some reason, I ran away from that,” he told Us at the time.

“I was terrified because dating your best friend is terrifying.”

Lindsay previously told Us that she has a long history with another Bravo star, Southern Charm’sAusten Kroll.

“If you can find that person [a friend]in another show who understands what you’re going through, but.

