Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House believes Austen Kroll’s friendship isn’t over, but it’s’might not look the same.’

Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House believes Austen Kroll’s friendship isn’t over, but it’might not look the same.’

Is this the end of a beautiful friendship? Lindsay Hubbard has opened up about whether she and Austen Kroll could ever reconcile, weeks after declaring she needed a “break” from their friendship.

The Summer House star, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly at the DeuxMoi x Studs Holiday Party on Friday, December 10, at New York’s Lavan 541, “This isn’t the first time Austen and I have gotten into any sort of tiff.”

“You’re bound to get into a fight when you have a close friendship with someone when you’re very, very close — and you’re best friends or consider yourselves best friends.”

It’s just that this one was made very public, which is unfortunate.

So, no, I don’t believe our friendship is over.

I believe it will heal, but it may not look exactly the same as before.”

Despite previous claims, the Hubb House founder revealed that the 34-year-old Southern Charm star “never” blocked her on social media.

Hubbard and Kroll, who were friends before they met on Winter House, both appeared in the teaser for the Bravo hit’s sixth season, which premiered on Wednesday, December 8.

The series was filmed before their breakup, according to the New York native.

During a Watch What Happens Live game with Andy Cohen, while Hubbard was in the audience, Kroll chose costar Ciara Miller over his longtime friend.

During a November 3 appearance on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast, the PR executive admitted, “I don’t think I’ve ever been in a more awkward uncomfortable situation in my entire life.”

“I’ve always been a very secure person in my own skin.”

But it was a very uncomfortable moment, and thank God [Austen’s sister] Katie [Kroll] was there because I was holding her hand like the world was ending.”

“I can’t be [OK] with keeping that kind of person in my life,” she said at the time.

For example, I devote a lot of time to nurturing and caring for my friendships and being the best friend I can be to everyone around me,” she says.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Believes Austen Kroll Friendship Is Not Over, But ‘Might Not Look the Same’