Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House is dating who?

Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House has a boyfriend.

Summer House is a BRAVO reality television series that follows a group of friends as they navigate life.

Lindsay Hubbard, a cast member, is juggling her own romances, and fans want to know who she is dating.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have become friends since the premiere of Summer House on January 9, 2017.

Lindsay and Carl had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Summer House sleuths were curious to know if the two were officially in a relationship after they made headlines for their social media posts together in October of 2021.

Carl confirmed that he and Lindsay were dating in January of 2022 to US Weekly.

“I’m happy to report, we’re dating and things are really good,” Carl told US Weekly.

“We’re really happy,” he said.

She’s been a huge supporter and a part of my life for a long time.

… I mean, we’re constantly making each other laugh.

I’ve never felt more at ease than when I’m with her.

And that has a lot of power for me.”

In February of 2021, it was reported that Lindsay Hubbard and Jason Cameron would start dating.

They met while filming the sequel to Summer House, Winter House.

Lindsay revealed to her cast mates on the January 17, 2022 season six premiere of Summer House how her and Jason’s fling resulted in her pregnancy.

The reality TV star went on to explain how her pregnancy ended in a miscarriage just a day after she found out she was expecting.

“I found out I was pregnant on a Monday, and by Tuesday I was having a miscarriage,” Lindsay revealed in the season six premiere.

“I was in the emergency room for five hours by Wednesday,” she continued.

Lindsay stated, “Jason was absolutely wonderful, but I also needed to get through it on my own.”

“I wasn’t able to even emotionally wrap my mind around the pregnancy portion of it before I was having a miscarriage,” Lindsay said on the show to her boyfriend Carl Radke.

“Remember I was talking to you like a month ago, and I was like, ‘Something’s up with my body,'” she continued to her boyfriend.

Either the COVID vaccine is messing with my hormones, or I’m pregnant.

Lindsay told Carl, “I went to the gynecologist the next day and found out I was six weeks pregnant.”

Summer House on Bravo follows a group of friends who live in one house in Montauk, New York for the summer.

Montauk is a Long Island hamlet at the very end of the Hamptons, and it’s a popular vacation spot for…

