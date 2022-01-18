Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House Opens Up About Her Miscarriage While Dating Jason Cameron

Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House reveals she had a miscarriage while dating Jason Cameron.

Lindsay Hubbard revealed on Monday, January 17, that she had a miscarriage while dating Jason Cameron for the “last couple months.”

On Monday’s premiere of Summer House, the 35-year-old actress revealed her pregnancy loss to costar (and now-boyfriend) Carl Radke, saying, “Remember I was talking to you like a month ago, and I was like ‘Something’s up with my body.’

‘It’s either this COVID vaccine messed up my hormones or I’m pregnant.’ I went to the gynecologist the next day and found out I was six weeks pregnant.”

The New York native revealed that she learned of her pregnancy on Monday and began miscarrying the next day.

“By Wednesday, I had spent five hours in the emergency room,” the Bravo star told Radke, 36.

“I couldn’t even emotionally wrap my head around the pregnancy portion of it before I had a miscarriage because it all happened so quickly.”

Hubbard wanted to “get through it on [her]own,” and Cameron, 35, was “absolutely wonderful” when she confided in him.

“I would have absolutely had this child,” the reality star added, adding that she was “OK.”

It was cool to experience that.

I never expected anything like that to happen to me.

“Having a family is something I’ve always desired.”

Hubbard met the model in February 2021 while filming Winter House.

“Jason is as hot as f–k and can cook! He’s just so calming, sweet, and sexy.”

“Are you kidding me, those abs? Jesus, and the below the abs? Oh, my God, forget it,” she exclaimed of Cameron on Bravo.

“This guy has been here the entire time while I was distracted by idiots.”

… I’m lying in bed with him, thinking to myself, “Is this f–king for real?” I think he’s so sweet and genuine, and I just want to make sure that’s true.

I’d like to bring him back to my city apartment.”

Summer House began filming in July 2021, and the couple continued to date after Winter House ended.

Hubbard and Radke confirmed their relationship earlier this month.

“Really, things are.

