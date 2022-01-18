Lindsay Hubbard reveals she had a miscarriage on ‘Summer House’ – ‘I Absolutely Would Have Had This Child’

Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Down and Says She Had a Miscarriage on ‘Summer House’ – ‘I Absolutely Would Have Had This Child’

Lindsay Hubbard is seen sobbing alone in her room during an emotional moment during the Summer House Season 6 premiere after becoming defensive about her relationship with Jason Cameron from Winter House.

No one in the cast seems to understand why Hubbard reacted the way she did until she finally tells Carl Radke she found out she was pregnant, only to have a miscarriage.

Radke visits Hubbard’s room the day after she became upset during dinner, knowing that his friend is in pain.

As he assists her in lacing up a pair of sneakers, she remains tearful.

Radke blames himself for “coming at” her during dinner and she admits she cried herself to sleep.

He says to her, “I mean, you seemed like you just didn’t want to talk about any of it.”

People should leave her alone if she claims to be single, she says.

Hubbard and Cameron began a playful romance midway through their Winter House experience, but he later adds that more happened with Cameron over the past couple of months that is “really complicated.”

They planned to date after they left the house, but they had only been dating for a few days when the season ended.

Hubbard decides that she must inform Radke of what has occurred.

She recalls, “Remember when I told you something was wrong with my body?”

“I’m not sure,” says the speaker.

“Either this Covid vaccine is messing with my hormones or I’m pregnant,” Radke jokes.

“I went to the gynecologist the next day,” she continues.

Radke’s face changes to shock as he says, “And found out I was pregnant.”

“What?” he exclaims.

“Holy s***,” he said, before adding, “Wow.”

Lindsay Hubbard Says She’s ‘Very Happy’ in Her Romance With Carl Radke – ‘Timing is an Interesting Thing’ in ‘Summer House’: Lindsay Hubbard Says She’s ‘Very Happy’ in Her Romance With Carl Radke –

She says she is six weeks pregnant.

“I found out I was pregnant on Monday.”

After that, I had a miscarriage on Tuesday night.

And by Wednesday, I’d spent about five hours in the emergency room.” Radke now appears agitated and surprised.

“Why didn’t you tell me?” he wonders.

“I wanted to tell you, but I wasn’t ready at the time,” she admits.

“I didn’t want to put that on you anyway,” Radke says now, adding that the dinner has made him “s*****.”

“I knew there was something wrong with you whenever you’re like that…”

