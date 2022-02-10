Lindsay Lister Was a Good Fit for Dean Forrester on ‘Gilmore Girls’ Unpopular Opinions

Unpopular Opinions on ‘Gilmore Girls’: Lindsay Lister Was a Good Fit for Dean Forrester

Fans of Gilmore Girls have debated the merits of each storyline for nearly 15 years since the series ended.

Dean Forrester’s wedding to Lindsay Lister, his high school sweetheart, is a hot topic.

Fans are divided over who is to blame for Dean’s affair with Rory Gilmore, but most seem to agree that Dean and Lindsay’s marriage was doomed from the start.

Is this, however, correct?

The affair between Dean Forrester and Rory Gilmore is one of the most reviled storylines in the entire series, with Gilmore Girls fans debating the affair and the merits of Dean’s marriage for years.

Regardless of Rory’s involvement, the couple was doomed from the start, according to the majority of fans.

One Reddit user claims that the couple was simply “playing house” when they married shortly after high school graduation and had no idea what they were getting themselves into.

Long before Rory became an issue, fans argue that the couple’s relationship was doomed to end in divorce.

They had only known each other for a few months when they married, and they were both under the age of twenty.

Divorce is becoming more common in the real world as a result of both of these factors.

While there is evidence that Dean and Lindsay’s marriage would have been troubled regardless of what happened, there is also evidence that the marriage would have been troubled regardless of what happened.

On paper, you could argue that Lindsay and Dean were a perfect match.

Dean and Lindsay seemed to want the same things as they started their marriage.

Dean expressed an interest in having a traditional family setup in season one.

He desired to be the breadwinner with a stay-at-home wife.

Lindsay seemed to be interested in playing the role of a traditional homemaker based on what Gilmore Girls fans saw of her.

When it came to their long-term objectives, the two were also a good match.

Neither of them appeared to be interested in life beyond Stars Hollow.

When it came to education and their early family lives, they were also evenly matched.

Dean took an active role in Rory’s affair.

In fact, Dean is the one who is most responsible for the situation.

He was the one who pursued Rory and became enraged when he suspected she still had feelings for Jess Mariano.

With all of that said, Dean and Lindsay’s marriage would probably be fine right now if Rory hadn’t summoned Dean to help…

