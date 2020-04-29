Lindsay Lohan denies she party crashed THAT infamous night out with Paris Hilton and Britney Spears

Mean Girls fans might finally be getting what they’ve been asking for since 2004 – a totally fetch sequel.

Star Lindsay Lohan exclusively told DailyMailTV that she’s down reprise her role as Cady Heron in a sequel to the iconic high school comedy and thinks that she can get the rest of the Plastics on board.

Plus, the 33-year-old who recently released her new single Back to Me, inspired by her days living and partying in Los Angeles, shut down the longstanding rumor that she party crashed her way into that epic paparazzi photo with Paris and Britney.

The idea of filming a sequel to Mean Girls has been a Hollywood urban legend for over a decade and it usually goes something like: a cast member makes a comment, rumors start swirling that it could be in the works and then it fades away.

Lindsay, however, has no reticence about returning to the big screen and to her career defining role as Cady, a high school newcomer who tries to navigate the wild kingdom of cliques.

‘Of course, I would say yes,’ she revealed. ‘To come back with a movie like that would be my dream, to be honest, because I haven’t done one in so long. That would be my ultimate.’

The actress also revealed that just this week she had spoken to the original director of the film, Mark Waters. Lindsay noted that co-star Rachel McAdams had said in the past that she would be down for a sequel.

Lohan is sure she can convince the rest of the core cast too: ‘I think if I talked to Amanda [Seyfried] and I talked to Lacey [Chabert] and we kind of all could have a chat together, maybe we should do a zoom call.’

Ultimately, though, Lindsay said that the future of a Mean Girls sequel is in Tina Fey’s hands. Fey penned the screenplay and also starred as math teacher/one time wrongly accused ‘drug pusher’ Miss Norbury.

The potential sequel would mark Lohan’s big return to film after taking some time away from features. During quarantine in Dubai, Lindsay also made her foray back into the music industry with the release of her single Back to Me.

The toe-tapping dance anthem channels Lohan’s days living in Los Angeles when her every move was under the paparazzi microscope. She said Back to Me is about ‘people’s perceptions or misconceptions.’

During her interview, the star cleared up one major misconception from that time in her life – the story behind the iconic paparazzi snap of Lindsay in the car with Paris Hilton and Britney Spears after a night out.

The snap, showing the three most famous ‘it girls’ of the era piled into Paris’ Mercedes-Benz SLR after leaving a Hollywood hotel managed to capture everything about the pop culture zeitgeist of the 2000s.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show several years later, Hilton accused Lindsay of crashing her night out with Britney.

She said: ‘Well, Britney and I went out for the night … [Lindsay] totally party crashed. We were all at the Beverly Hills Hotel at the bungalows and we were at an after-party and then Britney and I wanted to leave to go home.’

‘And then [Lindsay] started, like, chasing us, and then squeezed in the car – it was literally a two-seater. She just, like, squeezed in.’

Lohan told DailyMailTV point blank: ‘I’ve never had to crash a party in my life. Just leave it at that.’

And it seems her relationship with Britney is as on track as ever with Lohan even tossing around the idea that they might ‘collaborate on something’ down the road.

Lindsay’s new single Back to Me is currently available to stream, as well as the lyric video for the song.