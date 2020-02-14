Lindsay Lohan’s Dad Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Estranged Wife

Lindsay Lohan‘s father, Michael Lohan, has been arrested.

The Southampton Village Police Department told E! News the 33-year-old actress’ dad is facing charges of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a misdemeanor, and harassment in the second degree, a violation.

The arrest took place in Southampton, New York on Monday Feb. 10 at 4:40 p.m. Michael was taken into custody after a domestic complaint was filed against him.

“Mr. Lohan is accused of becoming verbally and physically abusive to the other party,” a statement for the police department read.

While the police did not identify a victim to E! News, The Daily Mail reported Michael’s estranged wife, Kate Major, filed the complaint. According to the publication, citing a police report, the alleged incident took place after Kate confronted Michael about his online browsing history.

According to police, Michael started complaining of chest pains after he was taken into custody. He was then transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital via ambulance at 5:35 p.m. while he was still in custody.

He is scheduled to be released from the hospital and arraigned at Southampton Village Justice Court on Tuesday. In a statement to E! News, Lohan refuted the allegation, saying, “I adamantly denied that ever happened.”

Kate filed for divorce from Michael in 2018 after four years of marriage. However, the two are still reportedly legally married. Before they wed, Michael was married to Lindsay’s mother, Dina Lohan; however, they divorced in 2007.

Michael appeared on the fifth season of Celebrity Rehab. Fans got a glimpse at his relationship with Kate and their struggles during his time on the VH1 show.

E! News has reached out to Kate for comment.