Lindsey Buckingham allegedly kicked Stevie Nicks and threw a guitar at her on stage, claiming, “I thought he was going to kill me.”

As lovers and musical collaborators, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have a long and tumultuous history.

The relationship between the former Fleetwood Mac bandmates has been volatile and tumultuous to the point of violence at times.

Here’s what Nicks and the rest of Fleetwood Mac had to say about Buckingham’s abuse of her.

Nicks claimed in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone that Buckingham would mock and abuse her while the band was performing, even in front of the rest of the band and the audience.

Buckingham allegedly kicked her and threw a Les Paul guitar at her head during a concert, putting her life in jeopardy, according to the “Dreams” singer.

During the band’s 1980 “Tusk” tour, the alleged incident occurred during a show in New Zealand.

Nicks, like her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, recalls Buckingham throwing a guitar at her.

“I’m not sure that happened,” Buckingham stated.

In a 2021 interview with Louder Sound, Nicks and Buckingham got into a violent altercation in front of the rest of Fleetwood Mac at McVie’s house.

Buckingham got physical with Nicks after she attacked him first during an argument in 1987.

Nicks described how he “flew off the couch and across the room” to attack him.

“I did it, too.”

I’m not particularly frightening, but I grabbed him – which nearly resulted in my death.”

Buckingham pursued her out of the room as she fled.

“He chased me out of Christine’s maze-like house,” she explained.

‘Then back up and down the street.’

Then he threw me against a car, and I screamed at him with horrible obscenities.

I thought he was going to kill me, and I believe he did as well.”

“If the rest of the people in the band don’t get you, my family will – my dad and brother will kill you,” Nicks told Buckingham after the violent encounter at McVie’s house.

Fleetwood Mac, on the other hand, was on Nicks’ side.

Mick Fleetwood said, “We were all in shock.”

“It was extremely distressing for all of us, particularly Stevie.”

Christine McVie defended Nicks after Buckingham mocked her on stage, threw a guitar at her, and tried to kick her during Fleetwood Mac’s 1980 “Tusk” tour.

After the show, McVie confronted the guitarist.

