Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks have stated that they will “probably keep writing about each other until we’re dead.”

Stevie Nicks used to think she and her ex-Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham would write songs about each other until they died.

However, we don’t know how accurate that statement is now, especially since Nicks appears to have completely cut ties with her ex-boyfriend.

Nicks described what it was like to return to Fleetwood Mac after having just released a new album in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone.

Buckingham would enjoy some of the songs on 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault, according to her, because they are about him (Nicks wrote the majority of the songs on the album decades ago).

“I’m juggling two careers,” Nicks explained.

“However, because I am a smart woman, I don’t walk into band rehearsals and expound upon the record I just made.”

“I’m not trying to force it down their throats — I’m not trying to make a scene.”

This record has yet to be heard by any members of Fleetwood Mac.

They’ll enjoy it when they hear it.

Lindsey will adore it, as half of the songs are dedicated to him!”

Buckingham likes it, according to Nicks, according to Rolling Stone.

“Of course!” Nicks exclaimed.

“We write about each other, and we’ll probably keep writing about each other until we die.”

“We’ve always been like that to one another.”

We’ve had great success, great misunderstandings, and a great musical connection together.

I think it’s because he now has two little daughters and a lovely wife, so he’s really in Girl World.

That’ll probably soften him up a little.

He’s more aware of a female perspective.”

‘I Call Myself the Spider Woman,’ Stevie Nicks said about her persona in Fleetwood Mac.

Buckingham has had little contact with Nicks since Fleetwood Mac fired him in 2018.

So Nicks’ prediction that she and Buckingham would write songs about each other until they died might no longer be true.

“I always walked in with hope in my heart whenever we reformed for a tour or recording.”

And I was completely let down.

Nicks told the Pocono Record in 2020 that he felt “all the wind had gone out of my sails.”

“From 1968 until that night, I was with him….

