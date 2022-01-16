Lindsey Buckingham’s new girlfriend is said to have been iced out by Stevie Nicks.

Fleetwood Mac proved that working with an ex-boyfriend or girlfriend is possible, but they never claimed that it was simple.

Hard feelings lingered on both sides after the breakup of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

When Buckingham brought a new girlfriend into the band, Nicks was particularly irritated.

Carol Ann Harris, his new girlfriend, was reportedly treated with unusual iciness by her.

She allegedly asked Harris to change her clothes in order to distance herself from Nicks.

At a high school party, Nicks and Buckingham met.

He was playing The Mamas and the Papas’ “California Dreaming,” and she began singing along on the spur of the moment.

Buckingham would ask Nicks to join his band, Fritz, as a vocalist two years later, and the encounter was brief but memorable.

“I think there was always something between me and Lindsey,” Nicks told Rolling Stone, “but nobody in that band really wanted me as their girlfriend because I was just too ambitious for them.”

“On the other hand, they didn’t want anyone else to have me.”

If one of the band members began to spend time with me, the other three would literally pick him apart.

Nicks and Buckingham did, however, start dating when they started producing music as a duo.

They signed on with Fleetwood Mac as a package deal, but broke up while writing and recording Rumours.

Nicks claimed she avoided bringing her new boyfriends to the band after their breakup because she didn’t want to upset Buckingham.

“We almost always had boyfriends,” Nicks told The Guardian, “but they weren’t on the road because they’d just get stomped on.”

“For me to bring a guy out on the road with us and have Lindsey glare at him the whole time? Or for Christine to bring a guy out and John just walk by and flip him off?” “No, we both learned very early on that we would never bring boyfriends on the road because it created arguments.”

Buckingham bringing women around, she says, made her happy because it meant he wasn’t concentrating on her.

Stephen Davis’ book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks, on the other hand, tells a different story.

According to Davis, Nicks was unhappy when Buckingham began dating Harris.

She and a group of close friends who traveled with Fleetwood Mac were said to have greeted Harris with deafening silence.

