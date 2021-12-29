Lindsey Downs’ destruction of Scott Bradshaw’s house set in motion the actions that landed her back in prison.

Lindsey Downs’ Destruction of Scott Bradshaw’s House Set in Motion the Events That Landed Her Back in Jail

You’re missing out on a slew of dramatic confrontations and bad relationship decisions if you’re not watching Love After Lockup.

However, it’s fantastic reality television, particularly with the newly featured couple Lindsey Downs and Scott Bradshaw.

When Downs was released from prison in 2020, she first appeared on Love After Lockup.

The former model’s new relationship with Scott, an older man who moved in next door to Downs and her daughter, was documented on the WE television show.

Everything was fine until it wasn’t.

Downs has been imprisoned since then.

Here’s how it all went down, and believe us when we say it’s a cat-and-mouse, he-said-she-said tale you won’t believe.

Some fans aren’t surprised that Downs is back in prison.

Downs’ story begins with her struggles with drugs and subsequent relapse after her release from jail, and she shared her side of the story in an exclusive Starcasm interview, including the series of events that led her back to being locked up.

Despite the relapse, Downs blames her now-ex-boyfriend, Bradshaw, for what happened next. During a few Love After Lockup episodes, fans watched the couple feud as Downs claimed Bradshaw had cheated on her with prostitutes. As TV Shows Ace reports, Downs took her rage to Bradshaw’s office, where she destroyed things and carved profanities words into his desk as the cameras rolled.

Lindsey Downs said in her interview that after she moved out, her ex-boyfriend took things to a whole new level.

He reported her for damaging other property, including a laptop, printer, and Xbox, in addition to calling the cops about her destructive outburst in his office.

Downs admits to destroying the desk, but denies Bradshaw’s other claims.

Regardless of what happened, the charges were serious enough to elevate the damage to the level of a felony.

Downs was in serious trouble as a result of Bradshaw’s calculations.

She, on the other hand, tends to find crises on her own.

Downs tripped up again after posting her (dollar)500 bond to get out of the felony property destruction charges.

The WE tv star was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, which referred to the BMW she had been test-driving when she was arrested.

Downs could also face charges of drug possession and having an unlicensed, potentially stolen firearm.

Both of these things are infringing on her personal space…

