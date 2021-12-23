Lindsey Downs Is Officially Back on WriteAPrisoner.com and Seeking a “Meaningful Relationship” ‘Love After Lockup’: Lindsey Downs Is Officially Back on WriteAPrisoner.com and Seeking a “Meaningful Relationship”

Lindsey Downs Is Officially Back on WriteAPrisoner.com and Seeking a ‘Meaningful Relationship’ ‘Love After Lockup’: Lindsey Downs Is Back on WriteAPrisoner.com and Seeking a ‘Meaningful Relationship’

In the year 2020, Lindsey Downs appeared on WE tv’s reality show Love After Lockup.

She was certain she’d fallen in love with Scott Bradshaw, who had been her prison pen pal.

However, when Downs was released and moved in with him, the situation was far from idyllic.

The relationship came to a head after a tumultuous breakup.

Downs is now back in prison.

She, on the other hand, hasn’t given up hope of ever finding love.

Downs’ attempt at love with Bradshaw failed miserably.

She’s created a profile on WriteAPrisoner.com, a website that connects inmates with people who want to exchange letters, now that she’s back behind bars.

Downs’ WriteAPrisoner profile describes her as a Pisces who is “emotional” and “creative,” and she enjoys reading books, particularly fantasy novels.

Downs admits on her profile that she hasn’t had much luck on WriteAPrisoner in the past, but she’s decided to “take a chance and put myself back out there,” saying that she’s looking for a romantic relationship with “someone who wants to create a long term and meaningful relationship.”

Downs had been in a toxic relationship in the real world when we last saw her on Love After Lockup.

Things have clearly changed now that she’s back on WriteAPrisoner looking for love.

How did she end up in prison again?

Love After Lockup filmed a lot of Downs and Bradshaw’s time together, which was marked by conflict and unhappiness.

Downs, however, claims that the WE tv show did not portray their relationship in its entirety, according to Starcasm.

Viewers saw her go through Bradshaw’s phone and carve swear words into his desk with a pair of scissors, but they didn’t see his toxic behavior toward her, which she claims he did by going through her journal and photocopying what she wrote.

Bradshaw allegedly threw her belongings in the front yard of her mother’s house two weeks after they finished filming, according to Downs.

He also wrote her a letter in which he predicted what would happen in her life.

Downs having access to a car, Bradshaw believed, would mean she’d be in trouble within 30 days.

He anticipated her resuming her drug use and returning to her “slutty ways.”

Lindsey Downs is looking for someone who can help her with…

