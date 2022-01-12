Following a car accident, Lindsey Vonn maintains her friendship with ex-Tiger Woods, saying, “I’m Happy That He Is Back and Healthy.”

Despite their divorce in 2015, Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods remain friends.

“We’re friends,” the 37-year-old Olympian said on Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 11.

“Of course, I’m relieved that he’s back and healthy [following his car accident in February 2021].”

He was having a hard time.

So I’m just relieved that he’s back with his kids.”

The pro golfer and the Minnesota native started dating in 2013.

After their two-year relationship ended, Vonn began dating PK Subban.

Despite the fact that the 32-year-old professional ice hockey player proposed in August 2019, the couple had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, and their engagement was eventually called off in December 2020.

Vonn said at the time, “PK and I have had some incredible times together over the last three years.”

“I admire him because he is a kind, good man.”

However, after much deliberation, we have decided to part ways.

We’ll always be best friends and adore each other.

Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Relationships have become “difficult” for Vonn as she focuses “100%” of her attention on her professional skiing career, she told the outlet on Tuesday, adding, “I didn’t really want to fight or argue.”

So I gave in and said, ‘I’m going to them and doing what they want, and I’m having the dinner they want.’ I wanted to please, so I just sacrificed myself.”

The author of Rise: My Story, which will be released on Tuesday, stated that she does not go into detail about her dating life in her memoir.

The alpine ski racer continued, “I don’t think the pages are worth it.”

“I’ve grown as a person and learned from my mistakes and relationships.”

I believe that given the information we have, we all make the best decisions we can, and I learned and moved on.”

The athlete went on to say that she “looks forward to having a family at some point,” echoing what she said exclusively to Us Weekly in September 2020.

“We definitely want to start a family in the future,” Vonn said.

