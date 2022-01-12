Lindsey Vonn on Tiger Woods’ Romance: They’re Still Friends (Exclusive)

Lindsey Vonn is beginning to show her true colors.

In her new memoir, Rise: My Story, out now, the former Olympic skier delves into her past, sharing her proudest moments, struggles with depression, and more.

The 37-year-old athlete, who is known for being the most decorated female skier of all time, has also made headlines for her relationships, most notably her almost three-year romance with Tiger Woods.

Those public relationships have taught her a lot about what to share with the world versus what to keep private, she tells ET’s Rachel Smith.

“I just think it’s difficult to date anyone in the public eye in general, and I’ve always been a very open person.”

But I think I learned that some things should be kept private,” Vonn says as she discusses her book.

“And as much as I didn’t want to share everything that makes me happy and all the good times I’ve had, that’s just for me and my partner, and I didn’t need to.”

Being in this position is obviously difficult because everyone wants the inside scoop and no one wants to know what I’m doing.”

Vonn and Woods dated for nearly three years, beginning in March 2013, and ended in May 2015.

Their breakup was amicable, and the gold medalist claims that she and the pro golfer are still “friends.”

“We’re friends, and of course, I’m happy that he’s back and healthy,” she says of their relationship and Woods’ recovery from a car accident.

“You know, it was a difficult time for him.”

So I’m just relieved to see him with his children again.”

Vonn doesn’t go into detail about her relationships, which include ex-husband Thomas Vonn and ex-fiancé PK Subban, but she does admit that she didn’t like who she was becoming in some of them.

“Being an athlete and focusing 100 percent on my skiing, it was difficult for me to be in a relationship because I didn’t want to fight or argue,” she explains.

“So I just made a compromise and said, ‘I’m going to them and doing what they want to do, and I’m having fun.’

