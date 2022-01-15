Line of Duty meets The Bridge in this promising Irish drama, Hidden Assets (BBC4).

This complex crime series introduces Ireland’s CAB – the Criminal Assets Bureau – in place of AC-12.

Forget about the OCGs from Line of Duty; the acronym for BBC Four’s Hidden Assets is CAB. This stands for Ireland’s Criminal Assets Bureau, which is responsible for tracking and seizing illegally obtained assets.

They’re basically the ones who follow the money.

When a routine raid at the home of an Irish drug dealer turned up a bag of diamonds and the deeds to an Antwerp apartment (stashed in the base of a pet lemur’s cage, no less), it was clear that the apartment was more than just a flashy second home.

It was not only a gruesome crime scene, with a woman face down in an overflowing bathtub, but it was also the location where a suicide bomber had stayed the night before a recent attack.

Hidden Assets, like The Bridge, is about two police departments working across international borders and explores socio-political themes in addition to the central mystery.

In this case, it’s the Irish and Belgian governments working together against a backdrop of anti-migrant rhetoric.

A brutal motorbike assassination seems to be a direct homage to the underappreciated gritty Irish drugs drama LoveHate.

While the setup was a little familiar, Hidden Assets was gripping, ambitious, and seriously well-executed, with a promising dynamic established between the core investigating duo: Angeline Ball’s asthmatic smoker DS Emer Berry and Wouter Hendrickx’s ruggedly handsome, gum-chewing Detective Christian De Jong.

Above all, despite its complicated plot, it did not spoonfeed the audience.

This could be a true hidden gem, forget about hidden assets.

Sign up for the i on TV newsletter, which sends out a daily email with recommendations for what to watch as well as the latest TV news, opinions, and interviews.

Hidden Assets, BBC4, review: Line of Duty meets The Bridge in this promising Irish drama