Line-Up – DISCOVIDE: What future for concert and dance halls?

” It’s summer ! »@Fairemusic Release Party, June 2017, La Station Gare des Mines, Paris. Photo (C) Thomas Smith.

Since

that COVID is running, the nightclubs are empty and the nightlife has

stopped. What consequences will this long break have on sustainability

night establishments, as well as the quality of programming that

will follow?

The

optimists were telling me it was going to start again quickly, I almost believed it.

Now, some press reports claim that in other countries, too

affected by the virus that France, the reopening of nightclubs would

postponed until 2021. It is logical, after the end of this confinement the

fear of proximity will remain, all communication is going in this direction.

For

escape the virus, avoid contact with others, wear a mask.

If masked balls do exist, distant balls are only used

in street parades. The architecture of

discos is not the right one, designed to promote mixing and not the

segregation. So let’s imagine that the dance halls remain closed until the end of

the year. What would happen?

According to

my estimates, the “life cycle” of a normal customer,

the-twenty-year-old lasts about three years. Each month 3% of customers

regulars leave the dance floor. At this rate, in 2021, a quarter of

regular customers, who have not been replaced by new regulars, will have

been lost, not loyal. Even as long as the virus has not disappeared,

other customers will get used to doing something other than going out in clubs. Loyal

but cautious.

he

is easy to assume that of all recreation, cultural

or not, the dance halls and concert venues (where the public is free to

move) will be the last to be reopened. For some time, this world

fragile had managed to revive itself, renewing itself in a continuity which

drew energy from its history, from its continuity: there is no night

thanks to the many workers, often precarious, who will seek

other income, which may not return. Skills bearers who

are not improvised, these will be lost, not transmitted.

In

such a difficult situation, I gave the floor to representatives of

the musical universe that the blog deals with. They are musicians, singers, DJs,

Evenings organizers, party people … To have a broader point of view, I also asked the opinion of my friend Shamir Bailey, young American pop star with an international career. I thank them all for the trust!

Martin

Munier (co-founder of the “Sacré” club, 142 rue Montmartre, 75002

Paris):

“Thank you

to give me the floor via your paper. Indeed, in our sector it is

difficult to date to envisage the future calmly …

A

total vagueness surrounds state aid measures for the activities of

night. Concert halls and

clubs face very heavy fixed charges and – legally – our rents, often

five digits are always due. Without support measures

the future of the sector is in jeopardy.

In

the media there is often talk of reopening bars and restaurants, but

don’t forget the clubs. Even though we know that our establishments

will be the last to reopen, which is understandable in a context

totally new sanitary, we would like to be able to contribute to the definition

of measures concerning us.

The

“Social distancing” is the opposite of the DNA of the world of

night, and recovery will be slow.

Regarding

the reopening, I heard that the reception gauge would be reduced by

seventy-five percent. With one client in four, it will not be possible

to cover operating costs, nor to offer the public a program

attractive; it would be better to postpone the opening.

The

world of entertainment and the night rests on women and men who

embody it and bring it to life. We are passionate and we work

with other enthusiasts, with creatives and, I am convinced, all

together we will meet the new expectations of the public and reinvent

tomorrow night.“

Patrick Vidal (DJ, chauntor, sound designer, Paris):

“Considering, or even reinventing, going out to a club seems to me quite simply impossible if this virus does not disappear during the coming months, or if an effective treatment is not possible without a vaccine!

Masks, combinations, distances … … we are not in a film, whether we are 100 or 1000 what is the difference?

The clubs (I’m talking about clubs worthy of the name, you will understand!) Are the symbol of an area of ​​freedom and must in no way resemble our daily life. Once through the door, they must lead us to something else, to another reality.

Uniformity of behavior and looks is not possible … … this passion for music which leads us to spend so much time on a dance floor is of no interest without … .. .contact, sharing, promiscuity, sweat, sex, heat, exchange … …. that of elements completely impossible to control in these spaces which are such an important part of our life.

Should we have restraint and control rather than getting lost in the music absorbed by the vibes? “

Pipi De Frèche (DJ, co-organizer of the evenings

“Flash Cocotte” and “Trou Aux Biches”, Paris):

“In the best

post-pandemic worlds I imagine parties in small groups, new

spaces, reduced, therefore. All bars open at night. An international

party in the kitchen. The music

would have less the function of “beating up” than that of being tasted. Meanwhile i

have to look for a job. “

Promotions

Thomas Smith (night photographer, Paris):

“What is certain is that, directly

after the confinement ends, people will be hot to do anything

and enjoy their summer. They will invest in sound systems, invite

musicians in their living room, have private parties at home. Maybe he will

there are networks between neighbors: with confinement there are many people who

discovered each other from one balcony to the other.

Overall we’re all going to restrict

our social relationships and refocus them. People might spread out,

and get out better. Otherwise it will be live on the internet.

There will be evenings in squats

and, I think, outdoors. Rooftop stuff, evenings on the list, with

a superlimited gauge. The boxes could make showcase exclusive.

However, for photos, I don’t

don’t really see how I’m going to do this, I’m going to try to go to pirate parties I can wear a mask to take the photos, it is doable, but it is

sure I’m going to suffocate… ”

Mus

(singer, member of the group “Bagarre”, Paris):

“It was not obvious enough to me that COVID

would get to we. I never thought I should be in a movie or

everything starts badly. Like almost the entire planet I ended up confined. during

that Macron was talking to us about war, Elon Musk was sending satellites into

space. I was pissed off, I had the only thing, I was flabbergasted to see the sadness

of the shitty world I live in.

Everything was surreal. Countries that stole the

masks between them, police violence in the cities. The movements of

social protest in oblivion as if nothing else mattered.

For a war where we are fortunate not to collapse

under the bombs, for a war where the heroes are Madam, Mister, everyone

those who risk their health and that of their loved ones, who “save the world

For a miserable salary.

The most frustrating thing is that everything that allows you to

forgetting and accepting ourselves as we want, in this world, is forbidden today, no more club, no concerts … As if nothing existed anymore … and

as if everything was possible again. The feeling of coming back every day

stronger from this ordeal, to adapt quickly to a world that has changed, becomes

more powerful...“

Martine (party girl, Ivry):

” I do not have any

idea of ​​what will be next, during it. Surely there are going to be two categories,

the young people who have not been very affected by the virus and who feel invincible, and the old people, who are going to be afraid of the virus and make a cushy thing between them.

he goes

there’s still sound, that’s clear, but I admit that “barrier gestures”,

wash your hands all the time, the sticky mask is not easy

when you roll a fart ’with your mates. People will no longer drink from the same

bottle, that’s for sure, but avoid contact … I don’t see if it’s doable.

The boxes I almost never went there, even before, I went out in places more

free, to really party. You know what I mean … It will be a

little like a kiss without a condom, we may regret it afterwards. But I prefer to take

the risk of having fun than taking the RER or the metro. Transport is the real danger! “

Shamir Bailey (pop-rock singer, USA):

” Professionally I was not very concerned by the Covid-19, I was

just thinking about organizing a new round when the

virus has declared itself. So luckily I didn’t have to move the dates,

because they weren’t wedged yet.

From a personal point of view, I loved the live streaming of

many concerts, I even did a few myself, especially during

from a meeting on Bernie Sanders’s social media. Having said that, I’m worried

for the future of concert halls, particularly in relation to the most

small, often vital. For example, “The Great Scott”, a room

of three hundred Massachusetts places, recently shut down.

It was one of my favorite places, where I gave two of my best

concerts; this closure really had a very negative impact on the

rock music scene from all over New England.

I believe the best thing to do, before the situation becomes

really bad, is to organize fundraisers for the benefit of cinemas

danger, via the broadcast of concerts in streaming. This kind of initiative can

work well. For example, as part of a well-targeted project, I was able to

thus raise 10,000 dollars. In addition, at the moment, the artists have a lot

free time and a great desire to play… “

[Témoignages recueillis par E-mail]