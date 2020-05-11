Line-Up – DISCOVIDE: What future for concert and dance halls?

Since
that COVID is running, the nightclubs are empty and the nightlife has
stopped. What consequences will this long break have on sustainability
night establishments, as well as the quality of programming that
will follow?
The
optimists were telling me it was going to start again quickly, I almost believed it.
Now, some press reports claim that in other countries, too
affected by the virus that France, the reopening of nightclubs would
postponed until 2021. It is logical, after the end of this confinement the
fear of proximity will remain, all communication is going in this direction.
For
escape the virus, avoid contact with others, wear a mask.
If masked balls do exist, distant balls are only used
in street parades. The architecture of
discos is not the right one, designed to promote mixing and not the
segregation. So let’s imagine that the dance halls remain closed until the end of
the year. What would happen?
According to
my estimates, the “life cycle” of a normal customer,
the-twenty-year-old lasts about three years. Each month 3% of customers
regulars leave the dance floor. At this rate, in 2021, a quarter of
regular customers, who have not been replaced by new regulars, will have
been lost, not loyal. Even as long as the virus has not disappeared,
other customers will get used to doing something other than going out in clubs. Loyal
but cautious.
he
is easy to assume that of all recreation, cultural
or not, the dance halls and concert venues (where the public is free to
move) will be the last to be reopened. For some time, this world
fragile had managed to revive itself, renewing itself in a continuity which
drew energy from its history, from its continuity: there is no night
thanks to the many workers, often precarious, who will seek
other income, which may not return. Skills bearers who
are not improvised, these will be lost, not transmitted.
In
such a difficult situation, I gave the floor to representatives of
the musical universe that the blog deals with. They are musicians, singers, DJs,
Evenings organizers, party people … To have a broader point of view, I also asked the opinion of my friend Shamir Bailey, young American pop star with an international career. I thank them all for the trust!
Martin
Munier (co-founder of the “Sacré” club, 142 rue Montmartre, 75002
Paris):
“Thank you
to give me the floor via your paper. Indeed, in our sector it is
difficult to date to envisage the future calmly …
A
total vagueness surrounds state aid measures for the activities of
night. Concert halls and
clubs face very heavy fixed charges and – legally – our rents, often
five digits are always due. Without support measures
the future of the sector is in jeopardy.
In
the media there is often talk of reopening bars and restaurants, but
don’t forget the clubs. Even though we know that our establishments
will be the last to reopen, which is understandable in a context
totally new sanitary, we would like to be able to contribute to the definition
of measures concerning us.
The
“Social distancing” is the opposite of the DNA of the world of
night, and recovery will be slow.
Regarding
the reopening, I heard that the reception gauge would be reduced by
seventy-five percent. With one client in four, it will not be possible
to cover operating costs, nor to offer the public a program
attractive; it would be better to postpone the opening.
The
world of entertainment and the night rests on women and men who
embody it and bring it to life. We are passionate and we work
with other enthusiasts, with creatives and, I am convinced, all
together we will meet the new expectations of the public and reinvent
tomorrow night.“
Patrick Vidal (DJ, chauntor, sound designer, Paris):
“Considering, or even reinventing, going out to a club seems to me quite simply impossible if this virus does not disappear during the coming months, or if an effective treatment is not possible without a vaccine!
Masks, combinations, distances … … we are not in a film, whether we are 100 or 1000 what is the difference?
The clubs (I’m talking about clubs worthy of the name, you will understand!) Are the symbol of an area of freedom and must in no way resemble our daily life. Once through the door, they must lead us to something else, to another reality.
Uniformity of behavior and looks is not possible … … this passion for music which leads us to spend so much time on a dance floor is of no interest without … .. .contact, sharing, promiscuity, sweat, sex, heat, exchange … …. that of elements completely impossible to control in these spaces which are such an important part of our life.
Should we have restraint and control rather than getting lost in the music absorbed by the vibes? “
Pipi De Frèche (DJ, co-organizer of the evenings
“Flash Cocotte” and “Trou Aux Biches”, Paris):
“In the best
post-pandemic worlds I imagine parties in small groups, new
spaces, reduced, therefore. All bars open at night. An international
party in the kitchen. The music
would have less the function of “beating up” than that of being tasted. Meanwhile i
have to look for a job. “
Promotions
Thomas Smith (night photographer, Paris):
“What is certain is that, directly
after the confinement ends, people will be hot to do anything
and enjoy their summer. They will invest in sound systems, invite
musicians in their living room, have private parties at home. Maybe he will
there are networks between neighbors: with confinement there are many people who
discovered each other from one balcony to the other.
Overall we’re all going to restrict
our social relationships and refocus them. People might spread out,
and get out better. Otherwise it will be live on the internet.
There will be evenings in squats
and, I think, outdoors. Rooftop stuff, evenings on the list, with
a superlimited gauge. The boxes could make showcase exclusive.
However, for photos, I don’t
don’t really see how I’m going to do this, I’m going to try to go to pirate parties I can wear a mask to take the photos, it is doable, but it is
sure I’m going to suffocate… ”
Mus
(singer, member of the group “Bagarre”, Paris):
“It was not obvious enough to me that COVID
would get to we. I never thought I should be in a movie or
everything starts badly. Like almost the entire planet I ended up confined. during
that Macron was talking to us about war, Elon Musk was sending satellites into
space. I was pissed off, I had the only thing, I was flabbergasted to see the sadness
of the shitty world I live in.
Everything was surreal. Countries that stole the
masks between them, police violence in the cities. The movements of
social protest in oblivion as if nothing else mattered.
For a war where we are fortunate not to collapse
under the bombs, for a war where the heroes are Madam, Mister, everyone
those who risk their health and that of their loved ones, who “save the world
For a miserable salary.
The most frustrating thing is that everything that allows you to
forgetting and accepting ourselves as we want, in this world, is forbidden today, no more club, no concerts … As if nothing existed anymore … and
as if everything was possible again. The feeling of coming back every day
stronger from this ordeal, to adapt quickly to a world that has changed, becomes
more powerful...“
Martine (party girl, Ivry):
” I do not have any
idea of what will be next, during it. Surely there are going to be two categories,
the young people who have not been very affected by the virus and who feel invincible, and the old people, who are going to be afraid of the virus and make a cushy thing between them.
he goes
there’s still sound, that’s clear, but I admit that “barrier gestures”,
wash your hands all the time, the sticky mask is not easy
when you roll a fart ’with your mates. People will no longer drink from the same
bottle, that’s for sure, but avoid contact … I don’t see if it’s doable.
The boxes I almost never went there, even before, I went out in places more
free, to really party. You know what I mean … It will be a
little like a kiss without a condom, we may regret it afterwards. But I prefer to take
the risk of having fun than taking the RER or the metro. Transport is the real danger! “
Shamir Bailey (pop-rock singer, USA):
” Professionally I was not very concerned by the Covid-19, I was
just thinking about organizing a new round when the
virus has declared itself. So luckily I didn’t have to move the dates,
because they weren’t wedged yet.
From a personal point of view, I loved the live streaming of
many concerts, I even did a few myself, especially during
from a meeting on Bernie Sanders’s social media. Having said that, I’m worried
for the future of concert halls, particularly in relation to the most
small, often vital. For example, “The Great Scott”, a room
of three hundred Massachusetts places, recently shut down.
It was one of my favorite places, where I gave two of my best
concerts; this closure really had a very negative impact on the
rock music scene from all over New England.
I believe the best thing to do, before the situation becomes
really bad, is to organize fundraisers for the benefit of cinemas
danger, via the broadcast of concerts in streaming. This kind of initiative can
work well. For example, as part of a well-targeted project, I was able to
thus raise 10,000 dollars. In addition, at the moment, the artists have a lot
free time and a great desire to play… “
[Témoignages recueillis par E-mail]
