Lior Bitton is Jenna Jameson’s fiancé.

Lior Bitton, Jenna Jameson’s fiancé, is who?

Jenna Jameson has been married twice and has three children.

After her second divorce from Jay Grdina, she married Lior Bitton in 2015 and gave birth to a daughter two years later.

Lior Bitton, Jameson’s fiancé, is a successful Israeli entrepreneur.

He reportedly works as a diamond dealer, but little information about his personal life is available aside from his relationship and occupation.

Bitton is frequently seen on Instagram, where he shares photos of his family with his nearly 18,000 followers.

It’s unclear how the two met or when their relationship began at this time.

Bitton informed fans in January 2022 that his fiancée had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome and was unable to walk.

Bitton explained on social media that she had been admitted to the hospital after “not feeling well” and vomiting for two weeks.

“When she returned home, she couldn’t carry herself,” Bitton explained.

“Her leg muscles were extremely weak.

As a result, she was unable to walk to the bathroom.

I would have to pick her up and carry her back to bed if she fell on the way back or to the bathroom.

Within two days, her legs began to fail her, and she was unable to walk.”

According to the CDC, Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder in which a person’s immune system damages nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

Batel Lu Bitton, Bitton’s first child, was born in April 2017 to Bitton and Jameson.

Bitton wrote at the time, alongside a post-labor Instagram photo, “Baby arrived momma did amazing job, everyone healthy and happy.”

“God bless you, @jennacantlose, you are a fighter! I adore you!”

Bitton already had three sons from a previous relationship when Batel was born.

Jameson has twin sons from a previous marriage to Tito Ortiz, an American mixed martial artist and politician.

In 2009, the former couple welcomed Jesse and Journey, two 12-year-old twins.

