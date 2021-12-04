Lisa Armstrong, the Strictly make-up queen, shares her clever make-up tricks for erasing years from your face this Christmas.

Lisa Armstrong, Strictly make-up queen, reveals her clever make-up tricks for erasing years from your face at Christmas.

PARTY SEASON IS HERE, and whether you’re celebrating on the dancefloor, in the pub, or via video at your dining room table, your face is front-of-house.

Many of us, on the other hand, believe that being on lockdown has made us older.

So, where should we begin?

Lisa Armstrong, the head of make-up on Strictly Come Dancing, explains how to achieve a youthful party look to Beauty Writer Siobhan O’Connor.

1: EYE MASK THEN MASSAGE TO ELIMINATE DARK CIRCLES: CLEANSE the skin first, then hydrate with a mist before applying make-up.

Then, to hydrate the skin, reduce puffiness, and brighten the eyes, I use a Garnier hyaluronic acid and orange juice hydrating brightening eye sheet mask (usually £2.99, now £1.99, Boots).

Then, while the mask is working its magic, I move on to step two, eye make-up.

Massage any remaining moisture under the eyes after removing the mask.

Because the skin is thinner here, the blood sits in the pocket; if it sits there for too long, the blood becomes deoxygenated, darkens, and shows through the skin.

Massage and patting it encourages blood flow, which removes the darkness.

2: PREVENT CREASING WITH EYESHADOW BASE: For your eye make-up, start with a base over the eyelid to sit the shadow on.

This prevents wrinkles from creasing.

Next, use a medium-toned wash that matches your skin tone, with a slightly darker hue in the outer corners of your eyes and along the lash line.

3: KEEP EYELINER TO A MINIMUM AS IT WEIGHS DOWN EYES: KEEP EYELINER TO A MINIMUM AS IT WEIGHS DOWN EYES.

It can be heavy and pull the eye down if it’s thick.

In “teddy,” a soft brown shade that isn’t too overpowering, I used MAC eyeliner (£16, now £12.80 maccosmetics.co.uk).

Keep it close to your lash line to make your pupils stand out.

In a zig-zag motion, apply mascara.

If you’re going to use stick-on lashes, go for individual lashes rather than a strip, as a strip can make the lid look heavy.

4: DRAW THE EYES UP WITH FEATHER BROWS: BRUSH brows up from the outer corner of the brow to make eyes appear wider and to lift the entire face.

Filling in the brows with a thick, heavy pencil can make them appear more defined.

This appears to be too harsh and is showing its age.

The use of feathery strokes gives the brows a light, fluffy appearance that complements rather than overpowers the face.

To give the illusion of a larger eye, highlight beneath the brow, but keep it matte because shimmer draws too much attention.

5: AVOID AT ALL COSTS.

