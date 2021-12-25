Lisa Barlow from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: A Day in the Life

Lisa Barlow of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: A Day in the Life

As a businesswoman, a reality star, a mother, and more, Lisa Barlow has carved out her own path.

The Bravo star, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively during a November 2020 episode of the “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast that she considers herself to be “Mormon 2.0” because she “doesn’t check off all the boxes.”

“When you think about Mormonism, there’s like a laundry list of things [you]don’t ever do,” she explained at the time. “And I am far from perfect, so we just found Mormon religion in general is a choice.”

“But I’m like, you know what, I’m still an individual,” she says.

I’m not like the rest of the crowd.

So why would we all check the same boxes? “I’m just doing Mormonism my way,” says the author.

The Mormon community in Salt Lake City, according to Barlow, is ecstatic about the franchise’s presence.

She said, “I think everyone in Utah wants to be on the show.”

“I believe some people will return to the church once they realize they can be Mormon 2.0.”

Despite her modern stance on religion, Barlow’s co-star Heather Gay told Us in December 2020 that she is the best Mormon in the cast because “she defends it vehemently,” but added, “We’re all the worst Mormons.”

“Even though I’m 2.0,” Barlow agreed, she was the best Mormon in the group.

In November 2020, the entrepreneur spoke about her decision to be open about her faith.

“I think the most important thing for me is that I’m true to myself,” she said on the Today show at the time.

“I love the religion I chose — religion is a choice — and I chose to be LDS. For me, it’s important that — that’s a part of my life, and I’m on TV, and I’m committed to sharing my life, and that’s a big part of it.”

As a result, I have no reservations about it.

I can’t really do anything about it if someone else is uncomfortable.

I’m at ease with it.”

Barlow is a reality TV star and a businesswoman.

