Lisa Barlow of Real Housewives of Orange County’s favorite beauty products will have you saying, “Love That.”

Lisa Barlow of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's favorite beauty products will have you saying, "Love That."

With these makeup, skincare, and hair picks from Lisa Barlow of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, you’ll feel “Baby Gorgeous.”

Drink a Diet Coke and use the same beauty products as Lisa Barlow if you want to feel “Baby Gorgeous.”

Bravo Insider recently spoke with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star about her favorite beauty products.

Lisa is as enthusiastic about her hair, skincare, and makeup products as she is about everything else she does.

Lisa achieves her signature “bronzed glow” look with Fenty Beauty by Rihanna bronzer, Nars Orgasm blush, and MAC lip liner.

She also has some hair care products from her sons Jack and Henry’s Fresh Wolf brand.

Check out these products, get glammed up, and before you know it, you’ll be saying “I love that” in between fast food orders.

“My favorite lip is MAC’s Whirl,” Lisa said.

“After trying so many lip pencils, when I tried this one, I was so happy,” a Nordstrom shopper said.

It applies smoothly and looks great with a neutral lip color.

This lip pencil was one of my favorites.

The pencil was razor-sharp, and it perfectly lined my lips.

I only use MAC lip pencils because “other lip pencils just don’t compare to MAC.”

Lisa says she “puts a little bit of a Tom Ford Gloss on top” of her MAC lip liner.

This is a moisturizing lip gloss with a high shine.

Sephora customers have given it 32.1K “loves,” with many hailing it as a “holy grail” product.

“These glosses are one of my absolute favorite glosses and well worth the splurge,” one of them said.

I have several shades and enjoy them all.

They’re beautiful, comfortable, incredibly moisturizing, and smell fantastic.”

“As far as bronzers go, I love love this Fenty,” the entrepreneur said.

Love is one of my favorite things…

