Lisa Barlow Speaks Out About Jennie Nguyen’s ‘Harmful and Hurtful’ RHOSLC Posts Lisa Barlow Speaks Out About Jennie Nguyen’s ‘Harmful and Hurtful’ RHOSLC Posts Lisa Barlow Speaks Out About Jennie Nguyen’s ‘Harm

Lisa Barlow is the latest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star to respond to Jennie Nguyen’s leaked Facebook posts.

The entrepreneur issued a statement on Instagram, expressing her displeasure with her co-star’s use of the social media platform to spread hurtful messages.

Barlow taped an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on the same day that Nguyen’s Facebook posts went viral and were shared by thousands of fans.

Because she discussed it on Bravo’s late-night show, Barlow didn’t make a public statement on social media.

On the other hand, on Friday, Jan.

On November 21, the public relations guru issued a statement in response to the anti-BLM messages.

“Right now, my heart is very heavy.

The posts that surfaced this week have deeply hurt and disappointed me.

“I neither condone nor support them,” she said in a statement on her verified Instagram account.

“The posts were damaging and hurtful to a community I care about.”

Working for change is a never-ending process; it’s something I do on a daily basis.”

“Through action is where we all have the most impact and where we can have long-lasting change,” Barlow continued.

I want to support and promote change and improvement at all times.

“My heart aches for the people who are suffering.”

Fans have also noticed that Barlow has unfollowed Nguyen on social media, which we independently confirmed.

Lisa Barlow (@lisabarlow14) shared a post.

Lisa Barlow, star of ‘RHOSLC,’ loves fast food and reveals what her signature meal would be.

Fans of Barlow were quick to express their displeasure with Nguyen’s posts after she apologized.

“Thank you for speaking out! It cannot go unnoticed,” a supporter responded.

“Nice post! You’re so baby gorgeous!” one commenter added.

“Thanks Lisa for speaking out! I felt your heart on this! 100% honesty!!! Proud of you,” said one Instagram user.

“Thank you for noticing, baby stunning.

Another supporter stated, “Too big to ignore.”

“I’m glad you said that.

OFFICIALLY, my stan life can resume.

Another commenter said, “Proud.”

After ditching the ‘RHOSLC’ reunion, Mary M Cosby finally speaks out.

Nguyen apologized after the Bravo star and RHOSLC became a hot topic on social media.

Nguyen acknowledges the veracity of the posts and claims in the statement…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.