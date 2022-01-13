Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have four children together.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have four children together.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are two HOLLYWOOD actors who are well-known for their outstanding on-screen performances.

But, more importantly, do the former couple have any children? Here’s everything you need to know.

Bonet and Momoa are the parents of two children.

Lola was born in July 2007 and is the eldest child of the former Hollywood super-couple.

The 14-year-old isn’t afraid of the cameras and appears unfazed by the attention lavished on her and her parents, as evidenced by her frequent appearances on the couple’s social media pages.

Lola has followed in her parents’ footsteps by starring in The Canvas Of My Life, a short intimate film about her father Jason’s life as a husband and father.

Lola also has a half-sister, Zoe Kravitz, whom she shares with singer Lenny Kravitz, whom she married in December 1988 and divorced in 1993.

The couple’s youngest child, Nakoa-Wolf, was born in Los Angeles in December 2008.

Nokoa, which means “warrior” in Hawaiian, is a nod to his father’s Hawaiian ancestry.

Similarly, Nokoa-Wolf’s middle name, Manakauapo, is a combination of the Hawaiian words for rain and dark, which describe the weather in Los Angeles in the hours following his birth.

Jason and Lisa met through mutual friends in a New York jazz club in 2005.

“We just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Jason said on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

“I had dreaded doing my hair for her.

I wore my hair in dreadlocks, and she wore hers in dreadlocks as well.

‘I’m Lisa,’ she says as I turn around.

“I screamed as I turned around to face my friend.”

Inside, I had a display of fireworks.

“Because I was staying in a hotel, I persuaded her to take me home.”

Following a 12-year relationship, the famous couple married in 2017.

Their low-key wedding took place in Topanga, California, in October of that year, in front of a small group of their closest family and friends.

According to rumors, Jason requested a traditional Maori haka, which the couple kept a closely guarded secret.

On January 12, 2022, the couple announced the end of their marriage on Instagram.

After nearly five years of marriage, the couple has called it quits.

On Instagram, Momoa issued a joint statement regarding the breakup.

“We’ve all felt the pinch and changes of these transformative times… A revolution is unfolding, and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the joint statement read….

