Lisa Gentile, a singer, accuses Chris Noth of sexual assault.

Lisa Gentile, a singer, has accused Chris Noth of sexual assault.

Another woman has accused Chris Noth of sexual assault.

Lisa Gentile, flanked by her lawyer Gloria Allred, made the revelations at a press conference on Thursday.

Gentile claims she first met the troubled actor in 1998, but that their friendship deteriorated in 2002 after he offered her a ride home after a night out with friends at a restaurant they all frequented.

“When we arrived at my apartment, he asked if he could come up,” Gentile claims in an ET statement. “I told him I had nothing to offer him to drink, and he said that’s fine, and that he just wanted to see where I lived.”

Gentile claims that Noth came upstairs and kissed her almost immediately after using the restroom.

“Then he leaned against the kitchen counter and yanked me against him,” she says.

“He slobbered all over me,” she said.

I quickly became uneasy.

He then became more aggressive, placing both hands on my breasts and squeezing them firmly against my shirt.

He quickly slid under my shirt and began squeezing them even tighter over my bra, his fingers grabbing the exposed skin that my bra didn’t cover.”

Gentile claims Noth then “attempted to push my bra up with both of his hands,” adding that she tried unsuccessfully to stop him.

“He then forced my hands to pull up his shirt, exposing his belly, and then pushed my hands down even harder towards his penis,” she claims in her statement.

“I finally managed to push him away and get out of his grasp and yelled, ‘No, I don’t want this.’ He became extremely angry and started screaming, calling me a ‘tease’ and a ‘bitch,'” Gentile claims.

Noth allegedly called the next morning and threatened to ruin her career and blacklist her from the industry if she “ever told a soul about what happened,” according to the country singer.

Gentile claims she is speaking out now to show her support for the other women who have come forward.

Three women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Noth in the last week.

Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Singer Lisa Gentile