Lisa Gentile, Chris Noth’s accuser, who is she?

Actor Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault after the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, aired on December 9.

In 2004, 2010, and 2015, three women have come forward to say that Noth sexually assaulted them.

On December 16, 2021, two women accused Noth of sexual assault, alleging that they had been sexually abused.

The women, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on the condition of anonymity and using pseudonyms, claimed that the premiere of And Just Like That, which began streaming earlier this month, “triggered” them.

Just days after Zoe, 40, and Lily, 31, released their joint statement in THR, Noth, 67, was accused of sexual assault by a third woman.

Lily claimed her alleged assault took place in New York in 2015, while Zoey claimed it happened in Los Angeles in 2004.

A third accuser, a 30-year-old female tech executive, told the DailyBeast that she was sexually assaulted by Chris in 2010 while working as a hostess and lounge singer at Da Marino in New York City, shortly after the first two accusations.

In addition to being charged with assault, actress Zoe Lister-Jones, 39, claimed that the TV star had previously sexually harassed her while they were both working together.

Noth denied putting pressure on the first two women to come forward, Zoe and Lily, who called the claims “categorically false.”

“These stories could have happened 30 years ago or just yesterday — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

In a statement to THR, Noth stated, “The encounters were consensual.”

“It’s difficult not to be suspicious of the timing of these revelations.

I’m not sure why they’re surfacing now, but one thing is certain: I did not assault these women.”

Noth’s publicist told the DailyBeast that Noth “denies this ever happened and has no idea who this woman is” in response to the third accuser’s allegations.

On Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 2.30 p.m., another Noth accuser held a virtual press conference with her lawyer, Gloria Allred, to reveal her identity.

This was the first time her accuser went public with her allegations.

‘Ms.’

Allred revealed her true identity and explained why, on December 23, 2021, she is coming out.

Allred will discuss what she wants Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, the stars of Sex and the City, to do now that they have released a statement in support of the women who have come forward with allegations against Chris Noth.

