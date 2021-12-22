Lisa Hochstein of ‘RHOM’ Teases Her’Mini Mental Breakdown’ and Addresses Marriage Issues (Exclusive)

When Bravo canceled The Real Housewives of Miami after only three seasons in 2013, Lisa Hochstein knew it wasn’t over.

“I had a psychic I spoke to right after the last reunion aired, or right after we were told we were ‘canceled,’ and the psychic told me a lot of things, including my son being born,” Lisa tells ET via video chat.

Not right now, but maybe six or seven years from now, and she’ll be correct.

I’d always assumed we’d return.”

“A lot of people ask for her phone number,” she jokes about the medium, before admitting that she didn’t believe the show would return until she signed her contract.

“Over the last eight years, they’ve threatened us with a comeback about two or three times, but it’s never happened,” she admits.

“At first, I was a little sceptical.

‘I’ll believe it when I see the contract and sign my life away,’ I said each time we were asked back.

Today, it’s real.”

The RHOM revivalreboot premiered last week on Peacock, picking up with Lisa and some of her fellow mojito-holding alumnae — Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura, and Larsa Pippen (though the ‘Wives held champagne flutes in her firstpreviously only season) — as if no time had passed… sort of.

“I had to get comfortable — look, I’d been off the air and not having cameras in my life for so long,” Lisa says.

It was like learning to ride the bike all over again when it happened again.”

A lot happened in the interim, so the ladies and viewers are playing catch-up in these first few episodes.

Lisa and her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. After two seasons of documenting her struggle to become a mother, Lisa and her plastic surgeon husband, Dr.

Lenny Hochstein has two children, Logan, who was born in 2015, and Elle, who was born in 2019.

