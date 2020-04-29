Lisa Rinna, Giuliana Rancic and More Stars Share Their QVC and HSN Mother’s Day Gift Picks

Treat your mom to something special this Mother’s Day!

Shopping for mom has never been easier thanks to networks like HSN and QVC, which allow you to shop from the comfort of your couch! Given there are so many unique products to choose from on both networks, we’ve called on a few familiar faces to give us a complete rundown on the gifts that will make you the favorite child come Mother’s Day!

It’s no secret celebrities like Giuliana Rancic and Bethenny Frankel are huge fans of HSN—they even have their own collections at the shopping network. For Mother’s Day, Bethenny suggests her All Over Stud Skinny Ankle Jean which is part of her Skinnygirl line.

“I love these jeans because they’re a fun twist on traditional denim—a classic skinny jean with unexpected, subtle studding on the front,” Bethenny shared with E! News.

If your mom isn’t the skinny jean type, not to worry! Get mom an item from Lisa Rinna‘s QVC collection like the Open Front Duster Cardigan, which is oh so comfy and perfect for keeping cozy at home.

For all of the celebrity gifts picks, scroll below!

