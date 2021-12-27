Lisa Rinna of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was chastised for posting a video of her daughters Delilah, 23, and Amelia, 20, dancing ‘without their permission.’

Lisa Rinna of RHOBH was chastised for sharing a video of her daughters Delilah, 23, and Amelia, 20, dancing ‘without their permission.’

Delilah, the TV star’s eldest daughter, recently pleaded with her parents to pay for her “trauma therapy.”

It all started when Lisa posted a video on TikTok of Amelia, 20, Delilah, 23, and her eldest child’s boyfriend Eyal Booker dancing while wearing Santa hats.

As Rod Stewart’s Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? plays in the background, the trio is dancing their hearts out in front of a Christmas tree.

Lisa, 58, also posted the video to Instagram, but Amelia chimed in with: “Please no,” despite the fact that it has “1 million views on TikTok,” according to the RHOBH star.

“No way you posted this,” Amelia wrote, to which her mother replied, “Of course I did.”

“Of course.”

“Like we said, we’d do it for you, not the internet, thank you,” Amelia wrote later, though Lisa responded, “Sorry, not sorry.”

People were outraged when it appeared that Lisa had shared the video without the permission of her children.

“Your mother disobeying your boundaries is a big deal,” one person wrote.

Whatever number of ‘likes’ something receives, it will not change your children’s wishes.

“You are deserving of better, and I hope you continue to speak up for yourself and flee.”

“Your mother can’t and won’t respect your boundaries,” another added.

You’ll need to draw a line and decide what you’re willing to accept.

Make a stand for yourself.

“You are no longer a child.”

“Wow, those poor girls,” remarked another fan.

“Uh, isn’t RHOBH filming now? So Rinna stirring up some social media stunt involving her daughters is just more of her ‘hustling,” said one Real Housewives fan on Reddit.

Following their positive Covid tests, Lisa, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais recently resumed filming the reality series.

The mother of two, who has two children with her husband Harry Hamlin, Amelia and Delilah, has recently been chastised for her questionable parenting choices.

Delilah had previously urged Lisa and Harry to pay for her “trauma therapy” after she admitted to being in “treatment for Xanax addiction and overdosing on Benadryl.”

The model revealed in November that she had experienced a slew of medical issues in the previous year, including migraines, panic attacks, and a form of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder as a result of an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine…

