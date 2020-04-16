Lisa Rinna Recruits Husband Harry Hamlin to Help Color Her Hair Amid Social Distancing

Need some hairstyling help? Just call Harry Hamlin.

Lisa Rinna recruited her husband to help color her tresses and detailed the experience in an Instagram Stories video on Wednesday.

“My first hair color in quarantine. Harry did the back,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said in the clip. “I’m surprised, actually, that I went five weeks without having to do my roots except for the very front. So, that’s kind of exciting.”

This isn’t the only way the Mad Men celeb has been helping his family amid the global coronavirus pandemic. During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Rinna explained how her hubby has been whipping up meals for her and their kids Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

“He’s making dinner every night. He’s cooking for us, which is a godsend because if he didn’t, I would starve. I’d literally starve. So that’s a good thing,” the Bravolebrity told the newspaper. “The kids are baking a lot. We’ve had so much baking going on: cinnamon rolls, brownies, lemon cake.”

She also said Hamlin fixed their washer, their dishwasher and a leak in their basement from a water heater.

“First of all, we’re protecting Harry at all costs. If [he] got sick, what would we do?” Rinna told the publication at one point. “We thought that Delilah had it, and so we quarantined her in her bedroom for the last five days until her test came back. Thankfully, she doesn’t have it. It was negative. But listen, we got to keep Harry Hamlin healthy at all costs because he goes down, we all go down.”

In fact, Rinna credited Hamlin with helping the family prepare for social distancing.

“Being married to Harry Hamlin, he is somewhat of a MacGyver,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “If you’ve watched the show and you know him, he had us prepared about six weeks before everyone else.”

So, how else are the dynamic duo staying busy these days? Rinna told the newspaper she’s also watched Tiger King, Dateline and 48 Hours and participated in Isaac Boots‘ “Torch’d” class. In addition, the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered on Wednesday.

To see more celebrity at-home hair transformations, check out the gallery.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).