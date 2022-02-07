Lisa Vanderpump, alum of ‘RHOBH,’ Breaks Her Silence Following an Accident and Hospitalization

Lisa Vanderpump, alum of ‘RHOBH,’ Breaks Her Silence After An Accident and Hospitalization

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules were concerned about Lisa Vanderpump’s health.

The businessman was hospitalized after an accident while riding a horse.

Following her return home, Vanderpump has broken her silence to give her fans an update on her health.

Following her hospitalization, Vanderpump broke her social media silence.

The executive producer of Vanderpump Rules shared photos of all the beautiful flowers she’s received.

Vanderpump had surgery and is on the mend, but she took to social media to say a few words to her fans.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!” she wrote on Instagram. “I have four fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back, but I am on the mend! I will be back in the saddle of life soon!” she added.

Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) shared a post.

