Listen: Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown On Castmate Conflicts, Thirsty DMs and More

Queer Eye fans know and love Karamo Brown as the culture expert in the hit Netflix show.

And, the Fab Five member opened up about his friendship with fellow co-star Antoni Porowski to E! News’ Justin Sylvester on Just the Sip podcast. “My castmate from Queer Eye, Antoni, people didn’t know that we had an extreme amount of conflict,” he shared. “We did not talk to each other at all during season 1, even though we were shooting together.”

Despite not getting along in the beginning, Brown explained that when they were filming they always kept it professional and focused on the makeover “hero.”

“On camera, it was always about that person and about creating something successful, so that was genuine,” the reality TV star said.

He added, “Before we would go on camera, we would say to each other, ‘This is not about us. It’s about this person.'”

However, it was a different story once they stopped filming.

“But off camera, the minute that camera stopped rolling, ‘Girl don’t come near me.’ And vice versa, he didn’t want me to come near him.”

While Karamo didn’t dive deep into why their beef started (he said y’all would have to listen to his podcast for that), he did reveal that “someone in-house” made the drama worse.

“Our personalities got along, but then a third party got involved and once that third party got involved, he and I couldn’t even talk to each other. We were too busy hearing rumors of what this third party was spreading about both of us.”

The Houston-born star said it was an eye-opening moment when they both realized “there was a third toxic party messing with us.” The two reconciled after having an hour-long conversation. “We were like, why did we just go through all those months of b.s.”

Queer Eye fans can rest assured that the two are close friends now. Phew!

Along with the Netflix tea, Brown talked about getting NSFW DMs, having a healthy relationship with his fiancé and what it was like to be the first openly gay black man on reality TV when he was on MTV’s the Real World. Watch the full interview, above!

(This story was originally published on Thursday, May 18, 2019 at 1:59 p.m. PT.)