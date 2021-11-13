Listen to Beyoncé’s First Song in Over a Year, “Be Alive.”

Beyoncé’s First Song in Over a Year, “Be Alive,” is out now.

Is that Beyoncé? She’s back with new music!

With “Be Alive,” from the upcoming film King Richard III, the Queen has returned to music after a year away.

Fans heard it in the film’s trailer, which stars Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams’ father.

“It’s wonderful to be alive,” says the speaker.

She sings, “I got all my sisters by my side.”

“Even if I tried, I couldn’t get rid of this Black.”

That is why I proudly raise my head.

Now we’re on top of the world once more.”

A lyric video was also released in conjunction with the song.

The song is played in the video with a voice-over of the real Richard Williams giving one of his famous pep talks.

The true story of King Richard’s quest in the early 1990s to turn his two youngest children, Venus, 41, and Serena, 40, into tennis greats.

The film follows the tennis duo for seven years as their father coaches them and prepares them to enter the world of professional tennis from their hometown of South Central, Los Angeles.

Serena Williams, who executive produces the film with her sister, explained why Beyoncé was the only person who could sing the moving song last week.

“When the movie came out, there was no one else who could do the song except Beyoncé,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.

We began training at a young age in order to achieve a specific goal.

Her father, like her mother, was very involved in her career.”

“There was only one answer for us,” she continued, “and she embraced it.”

It was clear to her that it also belonged to her.

So, the original song is incredible, and I adore it, and everything came together so beautifully.”

The official lyric video for “Be Alive” can be seen above.

On November 1st, King Richard will be released in theaters and on HBO Max.

