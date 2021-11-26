Listen to Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, and Other Singers Perform Their Favorite Holiday Songs

Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, and Other Singers Sing Their Favorite Holiday Songs

Your favorite musicians shared the songs they love listening to all winter long before CMA Country Christmas kicked off the holiday season.

Singing loudly for all to hear is the best way to spread holiday joy.

Christmas music will almost certainly be playing hour by hour when you turn on the car radio or walk into your favorite store.

However, with so many talented artists releasing holiday songs, you might be curious as to what you should listen to after Thanksgiving.

Singers like Carly Pearce and Carrie Underwood shared their favorite holiday songs ahead of CMA Country Christmas to help you create your own holiday playlist.

Others, such as Brett Eldredge, revealed who they’d love to go caroling with on the streets of Nashville and beyond.

“If I could go Christmas caroling with any artist, it would probably be Snoop Dogg,” he told E! News exclusively.

“I’m completely smitten with Snoop Dogg…I’ve always adored his music, but I’m even more enamored with his persona, his story, and who he is.”

Hillary Scott of Lady A wishes to perform with one of The Voice’s coaches in particular.

She said, “I’d say Kelly Clarkson.”

“I think she’d be a lot of fun to carol with, mostly because of the adult beverages and the songs.”

“I think if I was doing Christmas caroling, we would do an A cappella with Pentatonix,” Dave Haywood added.

“Can you even imagine?”

Fortunately, music fans will be able to see their favorite artists perform holiday classics on CMA Country Christmas, which premieres on November 1st.

on ABC at 8:00 p.m.

Keep scrolling to see what Hollywood loves to listen to as the temperatures drop and Old Saint Nick prepares to arrive for the holidays.

The CMA Country Christmas co-host told E! News, “‘Mary Did You Know’ will forever be one of my favorite Christmas songs.”

“The song serves as a wonderful reminder to count our blessings and to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas.”

Before performing at CMA Country Christmas, she joked, “I think the Christmas country songs that should be on everyone’s playlist come from My Gift.”

“I’m a sucker for classics.”

I believe some new songs are always included in the mix, but I’m a sucker for…

Listen to Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, and Other Singers Perform Their Favorite Holiday Songs

