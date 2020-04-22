Listen to G-Eazy and Ashley Benson’s Cover of Radiohead’s “Creep”

Ashley Bensoncan adding singer to her resume!

The Pretty Little Liars alum teamed up with G-Eazyto cover Radiohead‘s “Creep,” marking her first venture into the music industry. Putting their spin on the hit rock song by remixing its classic beat, the duo took turns singing the verses, giving Ashley’s haunting soprano a chance to shine. Then, they came together to sing to the chorus: “But I’m a creep / I’m a weirdo / What the hell am I doing here? I don’t belong here.”

Thrilled to see Ashley on the track, fans were quick to give the song their seal of approval. “I didn’t know Ash Benson could sing,” one fan wrote. Another chimed in, saying, “I see Ashley Benson in the title and I’m instant liking this.” Thrilled to see the two stars coming together, another wrote, “Gerald is my favorite obviously and Ashley is literally my birthday twin, the baddest, this is one of my favorite songs and I’m gonna cry from excitement. This is so beautiful.”

Like Ashley, her girlfriend Cara Delevingne has also showed off her singing chops in the past. Back in 2017, the British model was featured on the soundtrack of her film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets on the song “I Feel Everything,” which showcased her powerful voice.

Speaking to USA Today at the time, she shared that seeing her name on the soundtrack, which also featured iconic artists David Bowie and Bob Marley & The Wailers, was a real pinch-me moment.

“There are no words to describe the way I felt when I saw that vinyl,” she told the publication. “In between those two names, I don’t even think that’s real,” adding that the song was inspired by the feeling “when you fall in love, everything is raw and you feel everything for the first time… We all need love and love will save the day.”

Cara also lent her voice to her 2018 Burberry campaign, where she sang “Maybe It’s Because I’m a Londoner.” Featuring a montage of snapshots and videos of the Looking For Alaska star gallivanting around London, she can be heard singing the classic tune as she promotes the famous British brand’s Her Eau de Parfum.