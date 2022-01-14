Listen to Julia Garner’s Strange Accent in the Trailer for Inventing Anna

In the trailer for Inventing Anna, listen to Julia Garner’s strange accent.

For the Netflix series Inventing Anna, Julia Garner took on the role of scammer Anna Delvey.

Here’s the trailer!

Just for Julia Garner’s accent, this trailer is worth watching.

The Ozark actress speaks in a strange accent in the trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix seriesInventing Anna to portray fake German heiressAnna Delvey-Sorokin, whose real-life crimes inspired the show.

“Anna’s posing as a German heiress, but actually she’s Russian,” Julia explained to W magazine in August, “so first I had to learn to speak in English with a proper German accent, and then learn a slightly Russian accent to add underneath.”

To make matters worse, Anna lived in the United States and was surrounded by Americans, so Julia claimed that the “musicality of her speech was American.”

All of this adds up to an odd accent that you have to hear to believe.

Anna’s story is just as bizarre as her voice, as she literally convinced New York’s elite that she was a German heiress.

Anna’s rise and fall piqued Shonda’s interest, and she has turned it into a nine-episode limited series for Netflix.

Anna was released from prison in February 2021, and Shonda recently admitted she has mixed feelings about her.

“You can see why someone like Anna would do what she did,” she said of Anna’s theft of services and grand larceny conviction to Time.

“Because we press everyone’s nose against the window of a different kind of life, then tell them they can’t have it.”

“Would she have gotten in so much trouble if she had been a man? Would people have been as fascinated by her?” she continued. “Would people have been so outraged if Anna Delvey had been what is typically called a hot chick?”

When the series debuts on Netflix in February, viewers will be able to draw their own conclusions.

