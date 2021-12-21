Listening to Gino and Jasmine’s Baby Talk Gives ’90 Day Fiancé’ Fans Secondhand Embarrassment

The baby talk started as soon as Gino arrived in Panama on the December 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5.

Listening to these two lovers talk to each other like babies caused secondhand embarrassment for many fans.

Gino, 52, is flying to Panama City, Panama for the first time to see his 34-year-old girlfriend, Jasmine, on the second episode of Before the 90 Days Season 5.

While on his flight, Gino called Jasmine and left a voicemail.

“Who’s my little baby? Who’s my ‘pretty bonita’ Latina, hot Latina?” he exclaims.

“We have what we call baby talk, and I love it,” Jasmine explained. Gino and Jasmine started their signature baby talk as soon as they arrived at the airport.

“Give me the baby talk,” Gino says to Jasmine, and she responds, “Who’s my little baby? Who’s my ‘gringo bonito?'”

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé thought the baby talk was excessive.

“When Gino and Jasmine do their “baby talk,” it makes you feel……?” one fan wrote on Reddit, and fans responded, “It makes me feel like one or both of them have major daddy issues.”

“Uncomfortable,” said another fan.

Secondhand humiliation.

Gino and Jasmine’s baby talk makes them feel “creeped out!” according to another Redditor.

Gino has said what he wants out of his relationship with Jasmine so far this season.

Gino hopes to not only propose to Jasmine during his two-week trip to Panama, but also to get her pregnant.

While he is eager to start a family right away, Jasmine, a single mother of two young boys, is wary.

Gino is so eager to start a family that he brought along pregnancy tests for Jasmine to check at the end of the trip to see if she’s pregnant.

Jasmine, on the other hand, hasn’t told him that she’s currently taking birth control pills.

There appears to be a lot more to worry about in the preview for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5 than baby talk.

Things appear to be going downhill.

“One of your exes sent me a message,” Jasmine confronts Gino, asking, “Did you send her naked pictures of me?” Jasmine then sobs and walks away from the table in the preview.

The relationship appears to be over.

“I really don’t know,” Gino says to the cameras.

