Lita Cabellut: «We can’t kiss beauty if we haven’t stepped on the tapestry of anguish»

In ARCOmadrid, last Wednesday, Lita Cabellut presented Bodas de sangre, her particular vision of the work of Federico García Lorca, which Artika has edited. A work where he has explored duality: brutality and passion, the abstract and the figurative, the faces of the characters and their “traces”: a composition with the stained rollers he has used. A search for the “essence”, which has changed his artistic life.

How did you feel approaching the poet?

Helpless: it was as if they told me to go to the sun and bring a little piece. But what if I melt! Lorca was not only an artist, but also a great humanist who talked about what matters to me. I have always put the human being at the center of my work, and Blood Wedding contains its full spectrum: hatred, envy, passion …

The book is made up of portraits of the characters and the rollers he uses in doing so.

It’s something that Lorca has taught me. He wanted to represent the echo of his word, his essence. Looking at the rollers I use to paint, I thought, “This is the essence of what I do.”

Has it gone from figurative to abstract?

I am riding between the two, between Goya and Rothko, who are two giants in my work. And now, as a third element, Lorca: the ephemeral.

What do you want the book to be?

A reminder of something that mattered so much to the Grenadian: that the dark is light, and that the brutal can be passion. I want him to give chills of fear and enthusiasm.

Is life duality, like the faces and traces of the book?

I don’t believe those who say they are absolutely happy. You are missing something very important. We cannot kiss beauty if we have not stepped on the tapestry of anguish. This is the message of Lorca.

Between the figurative and the abstract, what does it stay with?

With deconstruction: accelerate what time will do with a painting after two thousand years. Gallop to a future where there is no longer that need to retain art. It is an exercise of freedom.

«This book has changed my artistic life. I feel like a teenager »

Have you never worked on request before?

It is a kind of imprisonment, because they tell you how to do it. But I have tunneled under my feet. And look where they took me. Without this project, I would not have reached the door that I have opened and it makes me feel free. This book has changed my artistic life. Now I feel like a teenager.

A complicated childhood

I can’t imagine without my childhood. It is something that has made me what I am. But suffering does not make you a better artist, nor happiness worse. Suffering is not a passport. .