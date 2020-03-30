Literature: the “Black Continents” collection celebrates its 20th anniversary (replay)

With 113 books published and around fifty authors represented, “Black Continents” is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It was in January 2000 that the prestigious Gallimard publishing house launched this collection dedicated to literature from Africa and the diaspora.

Our Lady of the Nile is his biggest success to date. Its author, the Rwandan Scholastique Mukasonga, was crowned with the Renaudot, among other prizes, in 2012. It is twenty years since Gallimard’s “Continents Noirs” collection was born, at a time when few major publishers were interested in writers. And the diaspora.

Her boss, Jean-Noël Schifano, remembers. ” Amos Tutuola, great English-speaking writer, when he died a year and a half before the release of the first books in the collection, there was not a line, not a program, nothing, for [évoquer] his death. Do you see what state we were in? “Black Continents” has been a publication booster for writers from Africa and the diaspora. All the major publishers then rushed into these literatures which they neglected. “

Authors like the others

In fact, many publishers now publish authors from Africa like the rest, and some of the authors of “Black Continents” have even since preferred to leave the collection for fear of being cataloged. This is not the case for the Cameroonian Eugène Ébodé. Under this blanket, long characterized by a handful of laterite thrown on a cream background, he published seven novels, including one, The transmission, appears in Folio.

” Some, at the beginning of the collection, put forward the word “ghetto”. It’s an old debate. There are people who may consider it a colorized or essentialist collection , explains Eugène Ebodé. Then add: This is not what I think and I sometimes fear that we want to assimilate everything. If readers follow us, it is precisely because we are trying to perpetuate this appetite that they have from elsewhere, from the diversity of the world. “

Back to the roots

Togolese Sami Tchak, he returns this month under the banner “Black Continents”, after a detour by Le Mercure de France and Lattès. He publishes The Sparrow Fables. And according to Jean-Noël Schifano, who receives some 200 books each year to publish six, it is the illustration of a new “afro-ascending” trend among authors. “ The authors, more and more, find their inspiration in their childhood, in what their parents lived “at home”. In Togo for Sami Tchak, this is the second or third book he gives with dialogues between his father, nature, and there with a sparrow. And that’s very beautiful “, He analyzes.

In this first quarter of 2020, two first novels will also be published by “Black Continents”. Because this remains one of the collection’s missions, twenty years after its creation: as in the past with Nathacha Appanah, or Théo Ananissoh, it is also a question of revealing new feathers.

