‘Little House on the Prairie’: Karen Grassle’s Tell-All Book Reveals the Most Surprising Secrets

Karen Grassle’s Tell-All Book on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Reveals the Most Surprising Secrets

Karen Grassle has a lot to say about working on Little House on the Prairie.

In her tell-all book, Caroline Ingalls revealed some of the most surprising secrets.

Grassle was not the same as the television character she played.

She admits to having struggled with alcoholism in her past.

In her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, Grassle admits to having come to work with a hangover on occasion.

She found it difficult to show up for early-morning scenes because she was still recovering from a night of drinking.

Landon allegedly began an affair with Cindy Clerico (now Landon) when she was 18 years old, according to Grassle.

Landon’s second wife, Lynn Landon, was his wife at the time.

Landon’s behavior, according to Grassle, abruptly changed.

He began walking further away from the rest of the cast and crew after having long conversations with Cindy, according to her.

Cindy began her acting career as a stand-in for one of the cast members.

She was eventually promoted to makeup artist.

According to Grassle, Landon’s wife, Lynn, found out about the affair and followed Landon and Cindy to one of their favorite hangout spots.

She heard a vodka bottle being thrown, and the incident made the front pages of the newspapers.

Lynn threw a vodka bottle at Landon’s head, according to Melissa Gilbert’s book Prairie Tale.

Landon and Cindy moved in together, according to Grassle, and Cindy became pregnant before Landon’s divorce was finalized.

From 1983 until his death in 1991, they were married.

Many people adored Landon, but he had his detractors.

Katherine MacGregor, who played Harriet Oleson on Little House on the Prairie, was a thorn in Landon’s side.

MacGregor didn’t think Landon valued her, according to Grassle.

She became so enraged that she refused to appear in the final episode of Little House on the Prairie, titled Little House: The Last Farewell.

Alison Arngrim (who played Nelly Oleson on the show) wrote about MacGregor’s feud with Landon in her book Confessions of a Prairie B*****.

She claims that the moment she saw Landon, MacGregor disliked him.

“It was difficult to ignore [Michael Landon],” Arngrim wrote.

“He didn’t take a step.

He strutted his stuff.

He strutted around with a cocky attitude.

Peacock-like.

Some members of the cast were irritated by his demeanor.

When he strutted at Katherine MacGregor’s audition, she told me she disliked him right away…

