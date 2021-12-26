‘Little House on the Prairie’: Ma Ingalls’ Own Words on Michael Landon

Little House on the Prairie was NBC’s and series creator Michael Landon’s wholesome, family hit.

Little House was directed, written, and starred by the ruggedly handsome Bonanza alum.

In the 1970s, Landon rose to prominence as Charles “Pa” Ingalls, dubbed “America’s favorite dad.”

But Landon wasn’t the same behind the scenes as he appeared on TV.

Landon’s behavior, according to his TV wife Karen Grassle (Caroline “Ma” Ingalls), caused serious problems on set.

Here are Ma Ingalls’ eight most startling Landon revelations.

Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma was published recently by Grassle.

Landon would openly talk about his “revived libido” on the Little House set, she writes in the book.

Grassle writes: “I didn’t want to think about his penis.”

“Mike began to arrive at the makeup table ecstatic, raving about the benefits of bee pollen for the aging male.”

According to Grassle, the cast and crew of Little House quickly figured out why Landon was bragging about his sex life.

It was because he was having an affair with Cindy Clerico, an 18-year-old stand-in for Melissa Francis (Cassandra Cooper Ingalls), a woman 20 years his junior.

Grassle claims that Landon spent more time on set with Clerico than with anyone else.

Landon’s adultery began when the teenager loaned him a copy of Nancy Friday’s book My Mother, My Self.

“Then they began to walk away from the action, engrossed in conversation and each other,” writes Grassle.

“It was a nightmare for us in the office.”

Everyone was watching.

“Everyone averted their gaze.”

Landon was married to Lynn and had five children with her at the time of his affair with Clerico in 1983.

Lynn and the kids were well-known and well-liked by everyone on set.

As a result, things became extremely awkward.

Grassle writes, “I knew his wife.”

“I’d visited them at their residence.

She had been courteous to me.

And I remembered her children — there were three of them left at home, all of whom were younger than Cindy.”

Grassle requested a raise from Landon following the first season of Little House on the Prairie’s success.

He, on the other hand, declined her offer.

She claims Landon believed her pay should be comparable to that of child actors, not the show’s star.

“It was when it was… that it got really tough for me.”

